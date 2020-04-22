BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
4-MIN READ

'Whadda Wonderful Player': Remembering Sachin Tendulkar Taking on Desert Storm and Australia

'Whadda Wonderful Player': Remembering Sachin Tendulkar Taking on Desert Storm and Australia

Not only did Tendulkar take India through to the finals but also established that he would get the better of Shane Warne in the years to come.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 12:27 PM IST
Share this:

Remember the desert storm in Sharjah in 1998, when Sachin Tendulkar quite literally stood tall and single-handedly took the mighty Australians to the cleaners? It remains one of his best performances in the India colours.

Batting like a man possessed, a 24-year-old Tendulkar scored his then highest score of 143 on this day to single-handedly take India to the final of the tournament.

India unfortunately did not win the game, but qualified for the finals of the tournament on the basis of net run rate. Sachin also picked up a couple of wickets on the day.

Not only did Tendulkar take India through to the finals but also established that he would get the better of Shane Warne in the years to come.

The innings had a telling effect on Indian cricket and 21 years later captain Virat Kohli acknowledged that, “(Desert Storm) is where my excitement of wanting to chase totals came from. It was such a thrill to see one man working relentlessly towards a target and being able to achieve it wearing your national jersey.”

22 years to the day Tendulkar made Sharjah his own backyard and took the fight to Steve Waugh’s Australia, the internet and the cricket fraternity who like everyone else is stuck indoors due to the coronavirus lockdown is remembering the iconic evening.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,700,997

    +44,671*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,564,515

    +86,362*

  • Cured/Discharged

    686,052

    +34,549*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,466

    +7,142*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres