'Whadda Wonderful Player': Remembering Sachin Tendulkar Taking on Desert Storm and Australia

Remember the desert storm in Sharjah in 1998, when Sachin Tendulkar quite literally stood tall and single-handedly took the mighty Australians to the cleaners? It remains one of his best performances in the India colours.

Batting like a man possessed, a 24-year-old Tendulkar scored his then highest score of 143 on this day to single-handedly take India to the final of the tournament.

India unfortunately did not win the game, but qualified for the finals of the tournament on the basis of net run rate. Sachin also picked up a couple of wickets on the day.

Not only did Tendulkar take India through to the finals but also established that he would get the better of Shane Warne in the years to come.

The innings had a telling effect on Indian cricket and 21 years later captain Virat Kohli acknowledged that, “(Desert Storm) is where my excitement of wanting to chase totals came from. It was such a thrill to see one man working relentlessly towards a target and being able to achieve it wearing your national jersey.”

22 years to the day Tendulkar made Sharjah his own backyard and took the fight to Steve Waugh’s Australia, the internet and the cricket fraternity who like everyone else is stuck indoors due to the coronavirus lockdown is remembering the iconic evening.

