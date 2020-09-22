Whale Escapes an Alligator Infested River, Watch The Unbelievable Video Here

A humpback whale found itself in a tricky situation recently when it was stuck in a crocodile-infested river in Australia. Lucky for the whale, it was able to find its way back into the open seas.

The viral video of a whale swimming across a river had worried many people on social media platforms. As is natural because whales don’t belong in rivers, especially in a river infested with alligators.

People weren’t too sure if their interaction would go down well, considering that the species are strangers to one another. However, people sighed with relief as news broke of the whale’s safe return.

The Kakadu National park, where the East Alligator River flows through, uploaded a video of this ‘Free Willy’ with this caption, “Thanks, I’ve had a whale of a time! Bye’! A humpback whale lost in the waters of Kakadu’s East Alligator River has safely left the park to hopefully continue its migration to Antarctica.”

People commented on the post with their relief and blessings for the whale to have a safe journey ahead.

It is believed that this was the very first time that a humpback whale may have entered the river, as reported on CNN. The whales were under close monitoring. Earlier this month, two more whales were discovered near the river. However, those two managed to go back without getting lost, whereas this whale might have taken a wrong turn and ended up further inside the river.

The lost whale was first seen around Northern Territory of the river more than a week ago. Experts then feared for its safety as it might get stranded on a shore (around shallow water) or collide with a boat.

Until a few years ago, one wouldn’t expect to see a whale and an alligator in the same location as they have different habitats. But according to a report on ScienceDaily from 2018, large predators who have been hunted near-extinction are now appearing at places they shouldn’t be. This includes whales entering a river or sometimes even an alligator on a beach. Experts believe this might be their attempts to colonize new food territories.

In any case, the humpback is now safely back on track. Experts believe it wasn’t in danger within the deep rivers as alligators wouldn’t attack the whale unless it was in shallow waters.