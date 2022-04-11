'What a Blessing': Anand Mahindra Impressed by Five Generations of Family Living Together

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra often shares hilarious, cute and quirky videos on the internet, which go viral in no time. Recently, he shared a video of an extremely rare moment when five generations of a family made appearances together in a clip. , however, looks like it isn’t that rare in Indian households. The 20-second clip showcased the youngest kid of a family, calling his father. Further in the video, each son calls out his father’s name until there are 5 generations of the family line standing in a row. Sharing the video with his followers, Mahindra wrote, “What a blessing. 5 generations together. I wonder how many families around the world have this rare privilege of 5 generations—mothers or fathers—together.” While concluding the tweet, the Businessman stated that it would be great to see a similar video from India.

What a blessing. 5 generations together. I wonder how many families around the world have this rare privilege of 5 generations—mothers or fathers—together. Would be great to see a similar video from India… pic.twitter.com/JZhdMQ7HVP— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 9, 2022

Several internet users shared their family pictures featuring 4-5 generations. “Sir, this is my family, we completed 5 generations,” a user wrote alongside a family picture that featured 5 generations, while another shared an image featuring 4 male generations in his family.

Advertisement

Sir, this is my family, we completed 5 generations. Some local newspapers carried this news back then. The small baby in there is my neice. pic.twitter.com/5eVh906Kt6— sa (@sudeshs54494493) April 9, 2022

A real blessing to have, Priceless pic.twitter.com/BK1WeqpXtI— mukesh kumar gawhade (@azureadvocate) April 9, 2022

“Me, my mother, grandmother, daughter and granddaughter,” a third wrote.

Me, my mother, grand mother, daughter and grand daughter pic.twitter.com/ghaOif0bqc— Kumar Anandaraman (@KumarAnandaram1) April 9, 2022

“5 Generation in one frame, my daughter, wife, mother in law, grandmother in law, great grandmother in law,” another tweet read.

5 Generation in one frame…My Daughter,Wife, Mother in Low, Grand Mother in Low, Great Grand Mother in Low….@anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/9XwiSItF46— Mayur Solanki (@mayursolanki056) April 9, 2022

Sir, I have four Generations in my house too .. pic.twitter.com/Mu7ZmkDNG4— MissJugaadoo (@poojaambedkar) April 9, 2022

One of the users went on to share six generations in a single picture. “A blast from the past..my zoo. This 5G also rocked cos it was an all-women tribe,” she wrote pointing out that “grandmother in white, her eldest daughter next to her, her granddaughter in black, her great granddaughter in red and her great great granddaughter.” A little girl in the arms of the eldest daughter.

A blast from the past..my zoo💃This 5G also rocked cos it was an all women tribe💃 My grandmother in white, her eldest daughter next to her, her granddaughter in black, her great grand daughter in red &her great great grand daughter @neelima_devadas in the daughter's arms. pic.twitter.com/dcuHnZjYtB — Vrinda Pisharody (@vrindapisharody) April 9, 2022

Hi Sir here is my family's 4 generations pic.twitter.com/l07LTbcNLK— Nipun_18 (@nipunvashishth2) April 9, 2022

Which post do you like the most?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.