2-min read

'What a Champ': Russian TV Anchor Gets Drenched During Live Broadcast, Continues with the Show

The video of Evgeniy Evnevich, a correspondent for Russia's Match TV, went viral on social media leaving many laughing.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 29, 2019, 5:41 PM IST
'What a Champ': Russian TV Anchor Gets Drenched During Live Broadcast, Continues with the Show
The video of Evgeniy Evnevich, a correspondent for Russia's Match TV, went viral on social media leaving many laughing.
A television news reporter, committed to disseminate information, was drenched by sprinkles during a live broadcast, however, he continued to finish his report. The video of Evgeniy Evnevich, a correspondent for Russia's Match TV, went viral on social media leaving many laughing.

Evnevich was giving an update to viewers about the status of CSKA Moscow midfielder Kristijan Bistrović from the pitch when the ground staff turned on the sprinklers or jets at the CSKA Stadium in Moscow.

One of the powerful sprinklers was right next to Evnevich and powered into the side of his head as he was live on camera, reporting. He got drenched but refused to let it get the better of him out of professionalism.

He braved the sprinkler and starts to speak faster as he continued his report to the studio. Evnevich turns a little but is interrupted when the force of water smacks him. He then decided to bend when the sprinkler completed its spin and complete the remainder of his live reporting, making sure that nothing got in his way of updating his viewers.

Evgeniy Envevich also shared the image and video on his Instagram from a different angle.

View this post on Instagram

Так, пришло время во всем признаться. 1) Денис @kazzzansky сказал, что это ТЭФИ. Ну кааааамон. Это не повод для гордости или премий. Но это повод посмеяться. Посмейтесь вместе со мной, пожалуйста. Нам реально всем не хватает самоиронии. 2) Это не было постановой. Просто потому, что я не настолько богат и не настолько идиот, чтобы жертвовать техникой и своим здоровьем. Тем более, я одолжил наушники у своего инженера...А месть инженера за сломанные наушники худшее, что может с вами случиться. 3) Почему я включался именно с этого места. Все просто. Из-за работников службы безопасности стадиона у нас была зона как раз у трибуны болельщиков ЦСКА. Сначала мы хотели включаться с другой точки - но там солнце некрасиво падало на лицо и оператор решил перейти в другое место. (фото 3) 4) СИСТЕМА ПОЛИВА - ЭТО НЕ ОГРОМНЫЕ МАШИНЫ. СМОТРИТЕ ФОТО НОМЕР 4. Их размер - сантиметров 10 и они под газоном. После матча я специально вернулся на это место и довольно долго искал. А теперь представьте, у вас минута до эфира - вы реально будете ползать на четвереньках в поисках полива? 5) Включение было в 15:20. Включиться раньше или позже нельзя - это строгая эфирная сетка. Я раз 100 в своей жизни включался перед матчами и ни разу не попадал под струю. Вот так вот все совпало - шанс на миллион, реально. Это как поставить машину в гараж и именно в этот момент в гараж влетит метеорит. 6) Спасибо всем, кто поддержал - я здоров, не заболел. Всех обнимаю, всем отвечу. Получилось глупо, но ребят, это весело. И никто не пострадал. 7) Огромный респект оператору ТЖК за воротами, который сначала все снял на телефон, а потом хотел отдать мне свою куртку, чтобы я не заболел. 8) Thanks for the all friends from @433 Come to Besiktas ⠀ 9) И ещё раз. Это не геройство, это не идиотизм и не глупый хайп. Просто реально так получилось. Повторить ещё раз желания нет, потому что следующие 3 часа я ходил во всем мокром. Всем добра и самоиронии!

A post shared by Матч ТВ / Match TV (@eugen_evnevich) on

Since being shared online, the video did not take long to go viral and has already received over 2.8 million views. Many called Evgeniy Evnevich a "true professional".

Football commentator for Sky Sports shared the video and wrote a funny caption with it on Twitter.

Fox News Sports Anchor and Reporter Adam Shadoff also shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "I don’t speak Russian, but it sure seems like he kept his train of thought unbroken. Amazing."

Here's some other comments:

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

