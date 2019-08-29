'What a Champ': Russian TV Anchor Gets Drenched During Live Broadcast, Continues with the Show

A television news reporter, committed to disseminate information, was drenched by sprinkles during a live broadcast, however, he continued to finish his report. The video of Evgeniy Evnevich, a correspondent for Russia's Match TV, went viral on social media leaving many laughing.

Evnevich was giving an update to viewers about the status of CSKA Moscow midfielder Kristijan Bistrović from the pitch when the ground staff turned on the sprinklers or jets at the CSKA Stadium in Moscow.

One of the powerful sprinklers was right next to Evnevich and powered into the side of his head as he was live on camera, reporting. He got drenched but refused to let it get the better of him out of professionalism.

He braved the sprinkler and starts to speak faster as he continued his report to the studio. Evnevich turns a little but is interrupted when the force of water smacks him. He then decided to bend when the sprinkler completed its spin and complete the remainder of his live reporting, making sure that nothing got in his way of updating his viewers.

– Кристиан Бистрович. Я сейчас прямо стану мокрымОн становился все мокрее и мокрее. Но все равно продолжал говорить...https://t.co/kBQcQLrf6W@eugen_evnevich pic.twitter.com/HzQY4VkDKk — Матч ТВ (@MatchTV) August 25, 2019

Evgeniy Envevich also shared the image and video on his Instagram from a different angle.

Since being shared online, the video did not take long to go viral and has already received over 2.8 million views. Many called Evgeniy Evnevich a "true professional".

Football commentator for Sky Sports shared the video and wrote a funny caption with it on Twitter.

Director: "Just ignore it, keep going... another 30 seconds or so..." (Full marks to @matchtv reporter Evgeniy Evnevich!)pic.twitter.com/AWrDx1UWLo — Gary Taphouse (@garytaphouse) August 26, 2019

Fox News Sports Anchor and Reporter Adam Shadoff also shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "I don’t speak Russian, but it sure seems like he kept his train of thought unbroken. Amazing."

I don’t speak Russian, but it sure seems like he kept his train of thought unbroken. Amazing.Also, is this the most powerful sprinkler of all-time? pic.twitter.com/QPetRD9ErS — Adam Shadoff (@FOX35Adam) August 27, 2019

Here's some other comments:

What a champ! So professional! — CJ (@CJ19158695) August 28, 2019

Professional level PRO — Martin Trandafilovic (@belodedic76) August 26, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.