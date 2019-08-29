'What a Country': Aussie Family Encounters Kangaroos Fighting Each Other on Road

Punches and kicks rained as two Kangaroos had a go at each other in the middle of a road in Australia.

The freestyle fight was captured on phone by Tracey Davis and her family while driving home from Hall, north of Canberra, Global News reported.

Davis said she filmed the unusual sight only with the purpose of showing the video to her eldest daughter who wasn’t travelling with them .

“Bloody hell, what a country,” a dazed Davis can be heard saying in the clip.

The family was in “shock and disbelief” after realizing that the two figures dueling it out in the middle of the road were not grown men but kangaroos, Davis told Global News.

Davis honked the horn despite being advised by her 10-year-old daughter against doing so, in the hope of scaring away the fighting kangaroos.

WARNING: This video contains violent content.Meanwhile in Australia...It’s not every day you come across a boxing match in the middle of the road, especially when the two fighters are kangaroos.READ MORE: https://t.co/X8M5H8v7XU pic.twitter.com/5qKQEiz8LK — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) August 28, 2019

But soon, her daughter is heard saying, “Mom, nothing’s happening” as the kangaroos carry on with their fight.

“They were intimidatingly large in real life and are known to charge, so in hindsight, I perhaps shouldn’t have been quite so eager,” Davis said.

The 39-year-old stylist, who is originally from Scotland, said she was accustomed to seeing kangaroos daily when she takes her dog for a walk

But, despite moving to the country almost 15 years ago, she said she’s “never seen anything like the fight that ensued.” Neither have her husband and his family.

A BBC clip, available on YouTube, shows that kangaroo fights are quite common.

“For male Kangaroos the greatest threat comes from within their own society and there is only one keen lesson to learn, he must become a fighter,” reads the description of the clip showing two males squaring off against each other.

