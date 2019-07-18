Take the pledge to vote

'What a Crackhead': Man Caught Smuggling Half-Kilo Cocaine Under Wig at Barcelona Airport

Arriving on a flight from Bogota, the man attracted police attention as he looked nervous and had a disproportionately large hairpiece under his hat.

Updated:July 18, 2019, 10:14 AM IST
Image credits: Reuters.
A Colombian man was detained at Barcelona's international airport after half a kilo of cocaine was found hidden under an over-sized toupee, Spanish police said on Tuesday.

Arriving on a flight from Bogota, the man attracted police attention as he looked nervous and had a disproportionately large hairpiece under his hat. They found a package stuck to his head with about 30,000 euros (approx 24 Lakhs) of cocaine.

"There is no limit to the inventiveness of drug traffickers trying to mock controls," said the police statement.

The statement enclosed a photo of a middle-aged man - apparently still wearing the toupee though with his eyes blocked in the image - but gave no more details of his identity.

Over 100 kilos of cocaine were seized by Spanish police at the Barcelona-El Prat airport in 2018.

The Colombian was detained at the end of June.

The bizarre incident caught the eye of the Internet and the netizens had a lot of things to say about it.

(With Reuters inputs)

