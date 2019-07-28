Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

'What a Disgrace': Viral Video Shows Indian Family Caught Stealing 'Everything' from Bali Hotel

The video had Twitterati fuming who called the whole incident disgraceful.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 28, 2019, 10:35 AM IST
'What a Disgrace': Viral Video Shows Indian Family Caught Stealing 'Everything' from Bali Hotel
Image: Twitter/ Hemanth
A video of an Indian family caught stealing a plethora of accessories from a hotel in Bali has gone viral on social media. The video, which is 2:20 minutes long, shows one of the hotel staff scanning the family's luggage as they were on their way out from the hotel.

In the video, a woman can be seen arguing with the officials from the hotel who seem to be vigorously going through the suitcases. Apparently, the family had "stolen" whatever they could get their hands on - which included decorative items, toiletries, electronics, towels and so on. The security officials can be seen telling the family that they'd managed to steal 'everything' from the hotel room, including hangars.

She repeatedly asks the officials to let them go since they had a flight to catch. She even offers to pay for the stuff they'd stolen. A man also can be heard saying, "I will pay." However, the hotel officials refuse to accept payment.

The video was originally posted on Twitter by a user named Hemanth, who wrote "this family was caught stealing hotel accessories. Such an embarrassment for India. Each of us carrying an #IndianPassport must remember that we are ambassadors of the nation and behave accordingly. India must start cancelling passports of people who erode our credibility."

He also wrote about Indonesians being one of the most genteel people and also how they hold Indians in high regard. But this incident may very well be a game changer.

The video had Twitterati fuming who called the whole incident disgraceful:

Here's the thing, simply offering to pay for goods that have been taken without the permission of the hotel IS NOT OKAY. A lot of Twitter users have been demanding that the family be banned from travelling; while that's taking it too far, some concerns are valid - that this incident does portray Indian tourists in a bad light.

