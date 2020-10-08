'What a Mad Lad': Sony May Face Delay in PS5 Launch in India All Because of a Delhi Guy

Sony has just met a Delhi guy.

The company's latest edition of gaming console PlayStation- PS5 was unveiled back in June to much excitement and anticipation by gamers across the world. While PS5 is already up for pre-order in some countries starting November 12, Sony is yet to announce the pricing or its availability in India and there may be a good (read: bad) reason behind it.

In a report published by The Mako Reactor, Sony is apparently facing trademark problems in the country. The report suggests that the delay in its launch in India may have been caused by a Delhi resident who had filed the first PS5 trademark for the name in the country, thus pushing its date futher.

Hitesh Aswani, who resides in Delhi, filed the trademark for PS5 name well before its official unveiling back on October 29, 2019. The report further claims that the trademark filing is in a contested state and currently reads "Opposed" on Indian Government’s Public Search of Trade Marks website.

The news instantly hit social media and many wondered if the guy was actually trolling the tech-giant.

Meanwhile, PS5 will come in two variants: console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a slightly thinner Digital Edition without a disc drive.

In a hardware unveil video dropped on YouTube in June, the company said: "The PS5 gameplay experience will be the same, so the choice is all yours. While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, for the overall design, we wanted to deliver a console that’s bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation."

What's visibly different is the design element-- the consoles have gotten sleeker and can now stand vertically. The core is complete with protruding wings wrapping it at the top for heat dissipation.

Till you can get your hands on the device because of the purported trademark issue, you can catch all the specifications of PS5 here.