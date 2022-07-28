'What a Shame': UP Teacher Suspended After Video of Student Massaging Her Goes Viral

In a shocking incident, a government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi was suspended after a four-day-old video went viral on social media. In the video, the teacher can be seen receiving a massage from one of her students. The incident took place at Pokhari Primary School in Hardoi. Identified as Urmila Singh, the woman worked as an assistant teacher at the school.

In the viral video, she can be seen sitting on a chair while the student gave her a massage in the classroom. This happened in the presence of other students in the classroom. The suspension orders were issued by Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA).

Uploaded by Twitter handle Grading News, the caption read, “Teacher having bicep Massage by students, Viral video from Hardoi UP govt school.” Hardoi Basic Education Officer BP Singh spoke to India Today and said that he received this video through social media. “Prima facie, the teacher has been found guilty. Her suspension proceedings have been started,” he added. Have a look at the video:

Teacher having bicep Massage by students, Viral video from Hardoi UP govt school. pic.twitter.com/MF8lEQPvEZ — Grading News (@GradingNews) July 27, 2022

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather hundreds of views. “In jaiso ke wajah se hi sarkari school badnaam hai ..inko to naukri se hi nikaal dena chahiye ….bachche se kaam kara rahi hai,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “What a shame.”

Meanwhile, another incident that went viral from one of the UP schools highlighted how an English teacher failed to read even a few lines from a textbook during a surprise inspection at a government school in the Unnao district. The video which went viral put a light on the poor state of Education.

“She should be suspended immediately. She is an English teacher and she can’t even read English properly,” says a visibly angry Devendra Kumar Pandey, district magistrate, as the teacher struggles to read from the textbook. When the teacher mumbles something in her defense, but Pandey cuts her short, saying, “So what? You’re BA pass, aren’t you? I did not even ask you to translate, all I asked for was that you read a few lines in English from the text book…and you couldn’t do that.”

