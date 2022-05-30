'What a View': Norwegian Diplomat Shares 'Incredible' Photo of Uttarakhand

The sheer variety of the Indian landscape is just unparallel. From oceans to mountains, every region in India has a unique view to offer and you can’t help getting awestruck by its beauty. Joining the list of admirers of ‘Incredible India’ is former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheing who was left spellbound by the beauty of Himalayan ranges in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal. Solheing tweeted a photo showing an elated view of a road passing through the lush green hilly area. Making the picture more appealing is the backdrop of heavy clouds that almost shadow the entire range.

“Incredible India! What a view. Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand,” Solheing tweeted while posting the photo.

The photo went viral in no time, garnering thousands of likes and replies from Twitterati. “Is that an Indian Road: Looks like polished with cherry,” wrote a user while another said that the route is heavenly during the rainy season.

A user lauded Solheing for promoting Indian tourism. “You promote India more than Indian Tourism Department. Kudos to you and love your efforts,” their comment read.

Some also shared their clicks of Uttarakhand’s scenic beauty.

Pauri Garhwal is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Uttarakhand and is home to many pilgrim sites including Shri Koteshwar Mahadev Temple and Tarkeshwar Mahadev Temple.

However, this is not the first time Solheing has posted his appreciation for the Indian landscape on social media. Earlier, he had tweeted a picture of ‘clean and green’ Shimla, showcasing the mesmerising city view. A layer of mist appears to have given a blue filter to the photo . “Incredible India. This is not Europe but clean and green Shimla,” read the caption shared along with the picture.

The photo garnered over 30 thousand likes along with numerous reactions from users of the microblogging website. While some could not believe that it was indeed Shimla in the photo, others said that photo was a testimony to the diversity of the Indian landscapes.

