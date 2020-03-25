'What About Eyebrows?' Twitter Overgrown with Concern as Lockdown Deals Blow to Beauty Standards

Even as announcement of the 21-day total lockdown sent people clamoring to grocery stores and supermarkets for some last-minute hoarding of essentials, the curfew stands to impact several services many urban Indians are used to. And while social media was full of tales of people wondering how they would go to the gym or when they would get to eat out at a restaurant again, some seemed bothered about an almost bizarre yet relatable concern - how to get their eyebrows done?

As the lockdown spread across countries, several women and men took to Twitter to reveal their sad eyebrow stories.

me in front of my mirror without my eyebrows,eyelashes,nails and toes done because of this shit lockdown pic.twitter.com/FOzYHOaBR1 — alla (@faveordinary) March 25, 2020

Wish I got my eyebrows threated before the Corona virus lockdown 😭 — Beccyboo (@racc95) March 18, 2020

I have a rogue eyebrow hair that grows at ten times the rate of the others. I think I’ll just let it run wild for the next 12 weeks. Quite fancy the idea of emerging from this lockdown like a modern day Rapunzel. — WCBoggs (@WCBoggs) March 25, 2020

A moment of silence for my eyebrows during this lock down — TYLER (@tylerrxo_) March 24, 2020

down to 3 broken nails and unthreaded eyebrows. still a bad bitch but the lockdown has for sure been humbling. i’m gonna need a haircut pretty soon too 😂 — amindi (@AM1ND1) March 22, 2020

As the lockdown spread to India, Desi Twitter was also filled with such jokes.

After Parlour lock down pic.twitter.com/2Ne9UHeHDa — Mohammad Arish (@arishtweet) March 24, 2020

However, some took to social media to call out the need to get eyebrows trimmed even in times of a pandemic.

While looking presentable is a great thing, is it really worth the risk at a time when a global pandemic has killed over 15,000 people? The obsession with eyebrows points to the preoccupation with beauty standards that continue to influence the thoughts and actions of people.

But will this lockdown bring about a new shift in beauty standards? With services and resources at a premium, forced isolation could indeed help shape more than just eyebrows.

Nevertheless, Twitter also came up with an alternate idea to have fun with eyebrows while in lockdown for 21 days. Just shave them off to make social distancing a success.