'What About My Daughter?' Mom Narrates Her Emotional Covid-19 Journey Away from 17-month Toddler

With the growing number of coronavirus cases, it becomes the responsibility of one and all to take care of themselves and their surroundings. However, what would a mother do if she is asked to stay in quarantine away from her toddler?
Something similar happened to a mother, who has recently narrated her story to the Humans of Bombay. In a heart-wrenching story, the lady has opened up about the journey of being away from her daughter after she tested COVID-19 positive.
"When the doctor told me I had Covid, my first question was, 'What about my daughter?' Thankfully, my 17 month old baby was safe. But that didn’t make the situation any less difficult. Since I showed only mild symptoms, I'd have to be quarantined at home, which was the easy part. The not-so-easy part? I'd have to be away from my baby for 2-4 weeks. Today is Day 6 of quarantine and everyday she comes to the bedroom window, keeps her little finger on the glass and waits for me to keep mine. In that moment, every part of me aches to be with her, but I know I can't. She usually blabbers, but once she looked me in the eye and said, 'Sanitize hand.' I was shocked! And then the other day, my husband forgot to wear his mask, so she reminded him, 'Wear mask!' Most mornings, it's easy; she'll tire herself playing and fall asleep on the swing. But since the day she was born, she's used to sleeping with me. So every night she cries, asking for me. It hurts that she cries herself to sleep, but what can we do? My husband and sister-in-law are trying their best, but when she wakes up at 2AM to cuddle with me and I'm not there, it breaks my heart. Right now, I'm cooped up in my room– watching shows, meditating, washing my clothes and utensils; but mostly watching my daughter through the window. The only thing keeping me sane is that she’s safe and we’ll be able to hug soon. She’s a mini me– she’s obsessed with all my clothes, tries to walk in my shoes and stares at herself in the mirror! She’s such a little diva, I’m waiting to squeeze her and put her to sleep every night… something I’ll never take for granted again.”
The emotional post has left the netizens completely heartbroken, yet hopeful of the things turning right soon. A user wrote, "Heart touching script... As a mom, it's really tough to be like that... Get well soon".
Another one mentioned, "I am crying right now! If these tough times have taught us anything it is never take anything for granted..."