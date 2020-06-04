'What About My Daughter?' Mom Narrates Her Emotional Covid-19 Journey Away from 17-month Toddler

With the growing number of coronavirus cases, it becomes the responsibility of one and all to take care of themselves and their surroundings. However, what would a mother do if she is asked to stay in quarantine away from her toddler?

Something similar happened to a mother, who has recently narrated her story to the Humans of Bombay. In a heart-wrenching story, the lady has opened up about the journey of being away from her daughter after she tested COVID-19 positive.

Talking to the website, the mother revealed, "When the doctor told me I had COVID, my first question was, 'What about my daughter?' Thankfully, my 17-month-old baby was safe." Since she had mild symptoms, the patient was advised to quarantine at home. While the easy part was to stay back home, the difficult part was staying away from the baby for 2-4 weeks.

It has already been seven days for the duo to stay apart from each other, but the little one makes sure to see her mom every day. The story reads, "Everyday she comes to the bedroom window, keeps her little finger on the glass and waits for me to keep mine. In that moment, every part of me aches to be with her, but I know I can't".

The toddler may not understand the consequences of the situation, but she keeps reminding the parents to sanitize their hands or wear their mask.

However, the most difficult part is at night, when the cute munchkin wants her mother’s cuddle to sleep with. The mother reveals that it deeply hurts her but she has no other option.

The emotional post has left the netizens completely heartbroken, yet hopeful of the things turning right soon. A user wrote, "Heart touching script... As a mom, it's really tough to be like that... Get well soon".

Another one mentioned, "I am crying right now! If these tough times have taught us anything it is never take anything for granted..."