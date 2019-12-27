Take the pledge to vote

'What About Trans Rights?': JK Rowling Draws Flak for Transphobic Tweet Saying 'Sex is Real'

In a tweet, JK Rowling writes that forcing "women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real" is unfair.

News18.com

December 27, 2019, 11:55 AM IST
Author JK Rowling recently faced flak for supporting and upholding transphobic comments made by a woman who got fired for the same. For the unaware, here's a little context for you.

A woman in the UK, Maya Forstater, was fired from her job as a tax researcher after she tweeted against the government's Gender Recognition Act, which allowed people to legally change their gender. The woman's tweets were deemed transphobic and she was eventually dismissed.

However, JK Rowling seems to agree with her and believes that "sex is real", implying that transexuality isn't real. Funny, this coming from a woman who made a living out of writing about creatures and events which are not only fictional but also entirely the product of her imagination.

In a tweet, JK Rowling writes that forcing "women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real" is unfair and even uses the hashtag #IStandWithMaya.

Through her tweet, Rowling essentially claims that you have to adhere to gender norms and be the sex you're born with. She fails to realise that a trans man or a trans woman is also a man or a woman respectively. Denying them of the right to choose their gender is deeply problematic!

