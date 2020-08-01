BUZZ

'What About Virus?': Donald Trump's Plan to Ban TikTok in US Sparks Fury and Memes on Twitter

File image of Donald Trump / Reuters.

File image of Donald Trump / Reuters.

The move would be the culmination of US national security concerns over the safety of the personal data that TikTok handles and this would represent a major blow for TikTok’s owner.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 1, 2020, 10:52 AM IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said that he was planning to sign an executive order soon putting a ban on the popular Chinese-owned video app, TikTok from the United States.

The move would be the culmination of U.S. national security concerns over the safety of the personal data that TikTok handles and this would represent a major blow for TikTok’s owner, Beijing-based ByteDance, which became one of only a handful of truly global Chinese conglomerates.

Also Read: Is Microsoft Considering Buying TikTok From ByteDance, At Least In The US?

As per a 2020 report, there are estimated 80 million monthly active TikTok users in the United States, thus the news of the app ban didn't quite settle well with US netizens. The app ban statement was quick enough to spark a fury through memes, that soon flooded Twitter.

ALSO READ : Pompeo Says Global Support for US Policies against China on The Rise, Cites India's Ban on TikTok

Earlier, on June 30 India had banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country. The move came in the backdrop of a declining Indo-China diplomatic ties following the Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh.

