'What About Virus?': Donald Trump's Plan to Ban TikTok in US Sparks Fury and Memes on Twitter

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he was planning to sign an executive order soon putting a ban on the popular Chinese-owned video app, TikTok from the United States.

The move would be the culmination of U.S. national security concerns over the safety of the personal data that TikTok handles and this would represent a major blow for TikTok’s owner, Beijing-based ByteDance, which became one of only a handful of truly global Chinese conglomerates.

As per a 2020 report, there are estimated 80 million monthly active TikTok users in the United States, thus the news of the app ban didn't quite settle well with US netizens. The app ban statement was quick enough to spark a fury through memes, that soon flooded Twitter.

They're fr banning the only source I useeeee for entertainment during this Pandemic. Welp adios to Tiktok :/#TikTok #tiktokban pic.twitter.com/cs1dlzcFbg — Dulce (@18Dulce12) August 1, 2020

Coronavirus has killed more than 150,000 people in the US. Therefore, President Trump is banning TikTok — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) August 1, 2020

He need to act fast on this virus worrying about some damn TikTok and our country at crisis Smfh who hired this fool cause it wasn’t us tf — Amber (@BatchIm_TheBest) August 1, 2020

us citizens: hi can you please take this pandemic seriously or maybe shut things down again so the virus will stop spreading and people will stop dying government: ban tiktok?citizens: no that’s-government: i’m on it — chai chugging capricorn (@coolstorykarly) August 1, 2020

Me after getting caught by the FBI for using a VPN to watch tik tok videos #tiktok #tiktokban pic.twitter.com/WUU0TDiqC5 — gravy (@gravy8441110) August 1, 2020

charli and addison fighting over who gets to keep the job after #TikTok gets banned pic.twitter.com/tjciPsYyfY — ana (@anadxarte) August 1, 2020

Maybe we shoul tell @realDonaldTrump that @tiktok_us is a virus, he will just ignore it. — Pam#BlackLivesMattter (@mschase5) August 1, 2020

Zoomers after finding out tiktok might actually get banned #TikTok pic.twitter.com/J2EfVIwkmk — Harock_K (@harock_k) August 1, 2020

of course i blow up on a platform that’s about to be banned it was a fun 3 months #TikTok #tiktokban pic.twitter.com/hF36sV4B3Y — Nikki Moon (@heyshedraws) August 1, 2020

can’t wait to watch tiktok compilations on YouTube now #tiktok pic.twitter.com/R58O9tLedj — caties11 (@caties111) August 1, 2020

Earlier, on June 30 India had banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country. The move came in the backdrop of a declining Indo-China diplomatic ties following the Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh.