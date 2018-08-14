English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
What are Daler Mehndi, Kapil Sharma and Tendulkar Doing on John Cena's Insta Account?
John Cena and his puzzling Instagram are back in news again.
Image credits: John Cena / Facebook
Loading...
Honestly, even we do not know.
The 16-time WWE world champion has a very puzzling Instagram account with a bio that compliments his uploads.
It reads, "Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy."
The latest photos to join Cena's confusing album happen to be Daler Mehndi, comedian Kapil Sharma, and the batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.
With no context given as always, the three Indians made it to Cena's Insta account within a span of 48 hours. Maybe he is prepping for India's Independence Day? Who knows.
Take a look:
Daler Mehndi -- Tunak Tunak Tun (1998)
Kapil Sharma with his signature move, probably at an event.
Sachin Tendulkar -- last Test match (against West Indies at Wankhede, Mumbai, 2013)
As always, people were left confused. "Wait, what!? At first I was super confused as to why I was tagged here and then I saw the username and everything was ruined." "The end is near." "I think he's currently in Canada," were some of the comments left under Mehndi's photo.
"Omg.... What Is That!!! John Cena sharing Kapil sharma photo." "Is the famous cricketer of world from india he held most run's in cricket histry most hundred in worlds cricket," read comments on other posts by Cena.
Strangely enough, this isn't the first time an Indian has featured on Cena's esteemed account.
A day after Indian fans witnessed the WWE live event in Delhi, Cena had quoted the batting great Rahul Dravid on his Instagram account.
The inspirational quote read, “You don’t play for revenge, you play for respect and pride.”
Well, you can't see him, but you can see his weird Insta account here.
Also Watch
The 16-time WWE world champion has a very puzzling Instagram account with a bio that compliments his uploads.
It reads, "Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy."
The latest photos to join Cena's confusing album happen to be Daler Mehndi, comedian Kapil Sharma, and the batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.
With no context given as always, the three Indians made it to Cena's Insta account within a span of 48 hours. Maybe he is prepping for India's Independence Day? Who knows.
Take a look:
Daler Mehndi -- Tunak Tunak Tun (1998)
Kapil Sharma with his signature move, probably at an event.
Sachin Tendulkar -- last Test match (against West Indies at Wankhede, Mumbai, 2013)
As always, people were left confused. "Wait, what!? At first I was super confused as to why I was tagged here and then I saw the username and everything was ruined." "The end is near." "I think he's currently in Canada," were some of the comments left under Mehndi's photo.
"Omg.... What Is That!!! John Cena sharing Kapil sharma photo." "Is the famous cricketer of world from india he held most run's in cricket histry most hundred in worlds cricket," read comments on other posts by Cena.
Strangely enough, this isn't the first time an Indian has featured on Cena's esteemed account.
A day after Indian fans witnessed the WWE live event in Delhi, Cena had quoted the batting great Rahul Dravid on his Instagram account.
The inspirational quote read, “You don’t play for revenge, you play for respect and pride.”
Well, you can't see him, but you can see his weird Insta account here.
Also Watch
-
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
Kiki And Other Weird Challenges, Don't Try At Home
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 Kiki And Other Weird Challenges, Don't Try At Home
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar Spreads Road Safety Awareness On Independence Day 2018 - Watch Video
- Samsung Mocks Apple Yet Again in Two New Ads For Galaxy Note 9
- What are Daler Mehndi, Kapil Sharma and Tendulkar Doing on John Cena's Insta Account?
- Captain’s Knock: Guess Who Is Personally Training Ranveer Singh For His Role In Kabir Khan’s 83?
- After Getting Married, I Don't Even Get That Much Time to Spend With Virat: Anushka Sharma
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...