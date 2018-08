What are Daler Mehndi, Kapil Sharma and Tendulkar Doing on John Cena's Insta Account?

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Aug 11, 2018 at 9:35pm PDT











A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Aug 13, 2018 at 5:39pm PDT











A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Dec 10, 2017 at 1:50am PST

Honestly, even we do not know.The 16-time WWE world champion has a very puzzling Instagram account with a bio that compliments his uploads.It reads, "Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy."The latest photos to join Cena's confusing album happen to be Daler Mehndi, comedian Kapil Sharma, and the batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.With no context given as always, the three Indians made it to Cena's Insta account within a span of 48 hours. Maybe he is prepping for India's Independence Day? Who knows.Take a look:As always, people were left confused. "Wait, what!? At first I was super confused as to why I was tagged here and then I saw the username and everything was ruined." "The end is near." "I think he's currently in Canada," were some of the comments left under Mehndi's photo."Omg.... What Is That!!! John Cena sharing Kapil sharma photo." "Is the famous cricketer of world from india he held most run's in cricket histry most hundred in worlds cricket," read comments on other posts by Cena.Strangely enough, this isn't the first time an Indian has featured on Cena's esteemed account.A day after Indian fans witnessed the WWE live event in Delhi, Cena had quoted the batting great Rahul Dravid on his Instagram account.The inspirational quote read, “You don’t play for revenge, you play for respect and pride.”Well, you can't see him, but you can see his weird Insta account here