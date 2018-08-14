GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
What are Daler Mehndi, Kapil Sharma and Tendulkar Doing on John Cena's Insta Account?

John Cena and his puzzling Instagram are back in news again.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2018, 2:59 PM IST
Image credits: John Cena / Facebook
Honestly, even we do not know.

The 16-time WWE world champion has a very puzzling Instagram account with a bio that compliments his uploads.

It reads, "Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy."

The latest photos to join Cena's confusing album happen to be Daler Mehndi, comedian Kapil Sharma, and the batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

With no context given as always, the three Indians made it to Cena's Insta account within a span of 48 hours. Maybe he is prepping for India's Independence Day? Who knows.

Take a look:

Daler Mehndi -- Tunak Tunak Tun (1998)




A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on




Kapil Sharma with his signature move, probably at an event.





A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on


Sachin Tendulkar -- last Test match (against West Indies at Wankhede, Mumbai, 2013)




A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on




As always, people were left confused. "Wait, what!? At first I was super confused as to why I was tagged here and then I saw the username and everything was ruined." "The end is near." "I think he's currently in Canada," were some of the comments left under Mehndi's photo.

"Omg.... What Is That!!! John Cena sharing Kapil sharma photo." "Is the famous cricketer of world from india he held most run's in cricket histry most hundred in worlds cricket," read comments on other posts by Cena.

Strangely enough, this isn't the first time an Indian has featured on Cena's esteemed account.





A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on


A day after Indian fans witnessed the WWE live event in Delhi, Cena had quoted the batting great Rahul Dravid on his Instagram account.
The inspirational quote read, “You don’t play for revenge, you play for respect and pride.”




A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on



Well, you can't see him, but you can see his weird Insta account here.

