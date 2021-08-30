Recently, the works of two Dalit Tamil feminist writers, Bama Faustina Soosairaj and Sukirtharani, and Mahasweta Devi’s feminist text ‘Draupadi’ were scrapped from Delhi University’s (DU) English syllabus — a move which put the Academic Council (AC) and the administration at loggerheads with each other. At the forefront of the argument was the question of inclusivity. While the AC claimed that no authority concerned was consulted on the move, the administration said the decision had been reached through a “democratic process”, as reported by News18 earlier. However, for students of DU, the move dredged up old wounds and triggered some new ones. Those belonging to marginalised communities, especially, felt there was systemic oppression at play.

Noel, a third-year student pursuing English Honours from Zakir Hussain Delhi College and a Students Federation of India (SFI) activist, said, “I come from a lower caste Christian family, and I really wanted to study literature on caste. I was looking forward to the caste and literature paper that was going to be one of our main papers this semester.” He added that till now, the syllabus consisted mostly of works by upper caste authors and the lives of the upper caste. “Dalit Bahujan lives have been invisible. The only marginalised writing we have been taught is ‘Bhimayan’ in our third semester. Students from marginalised communities can’t relate with the writings where their lives are invisibilised. This is really disheartening and I see it as an attempt to Brahminise the education system,” he added.

Diya P Nayeem, a third-year student from Miranda House, said that Mahasweta Devi’s ‘Draupadi’ had already been studied by her class as their teacher had started with it for the Women’s Writing module. “In our first semester we had Mahabharata and the story of Draupadi. There we saw a woman who was helped by God when she was humiliated. Her honour was protected by God. But in ‘Draupadi’, we see a strong tribal woman." Stressing on the importance of learning indigenous works, Nayeem said, “Right now our Women’s Writing syllabus has works of African American woman, American woman, Iranian poets, among others. So why not Indian Dalit women? Why is Dalit representation a problem for the syllabus committee? In ‘The Color Purple’ we see child rape. That is an African American work. Why are they afraid to show violence by Indian officers?”

“If we look at the times of Bama and Sukirtharani, we understand that they’re not people who lived centuries ago. They’re still alive. They are writers of present India. This means from their students understand the current situation of our country, which is now being erased from the syllabus,” Nayeem added.

Anseena, a Political Science Honours graduate from Miranda House and president of Muslim Students Federation, DU, had similar thoughts. ‘Draupadi’ had been taught at the university since 1990, she said. Stating that a university should be an inclusive space that represents all sections of society, she said that students from marginalised sections no longer feel like it’s their space. With the removal of the texts, the university now felt more like an elite space exclusively for privileged sections, she added. She also raised questions on the expeditious disposal of the matter by the oversight committee, alleging that the members who had passed the decision had no “expertise” in the matter and had decided on it “arbitrarily”.

Utkarsh Sharma, who graduated from the English department of Hindu College last year, said, “The scrapping of these texts removes any mention of historical caste violence and social inequalities within India’s particular context. The point is to teach students in such a way so as to make conscious citizens out of them. The exclusion of texts about inequalities will only hamper students’ awareness and defeat the purpose of an education in the Humanities. The undemocratic way in which these suggestions were steamrolled through the Academic Council only points towards a larger problem that the University of Delhi in particular is dealing with today.”

Sharma’s voice was echoed by Nayeem’s, when she said the deleted texts were seminally important as they helped realise the systemic oppression of the Dalit and Adivasi communities that was historically prevalent, especially in gendered terms. “Is this not something that the young men and women of independent India need to know and engage with? How else will a better and equal world be shaped? Or are we to relegate the protesting woman and the Adivasi to the peripheries of the syllabus of Delhi University 2021? What are we afraid of?” she asked.

Meanwhile, the varsity said its syllabus is “inclusive" and has “diversity of content and inclusion of pioneering works of various renowned scholars of both national and international fame without consideration of their religion, caste, and creed."

News18 reached out to AC member and professor of English Literature at Hansraj College, Mithuraaj Dhusiya, who implied a “censorship raj” at DU. He alleged that the oversight committee bypassed all statutory bodies of DU in recommending changes in the English syllabus. “It is shocking to know that this Committee had no subject experts from English. How can they do such things?" he asked. Dhusiya further alleged that the entire English department had been bypassed in taking this decision. This, he said, was a “complete mockery” of the teaching-learning process in DU.

