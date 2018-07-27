GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

'What Am I Gonna Do, Say No?': Drake's Tweet From 2012 is Now a Hilarious Meme

Not look at the memes? What are you going to do, say no?

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 27, 2018, 10:07 AM IST
Drake has been all over the viral sections of news portals lately—first with the release of his album, Scorpion, then with people turning his song into #inmyfeelingschallenge (Kiki challenge), which involved people jumping out of moving cars. And now he's back in the spotlight again—for a meme.

In 2012, Drake had tweeted out an ambigious, "What am I gonna do? Say no?" and while this may be all Jaden Smith levels of prophetic—it has resurfaced and is turning into a popular meme.

People on the internet embraced it - and went all out on what is subtext, and perhaps the ultimate reaction to dealing with responsibilities.























Some of these, hit a bit too close to home.
















And while all of these reactions may be valid, some, like this one, may just backfire.







But - the meme is all over the internet. And Drake being synonymous with it is no surprise, his dancing in 'Hotline Bling' became a gif which started Drake's section of memes, is still running, and currently running good. And you can't just not see memes on the internet. What are going to do, say no?

