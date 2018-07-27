'What Am I Gonna Do, Say No?': Drake's Tweet From 2012 is Now a Hilarious Meme



What am I gonna do? Say no?

— Drizzy (@Drake) May 17, 2012



when your hairdresser asks if you’re happy with it https://t.co/6nDHh0P4mQ



— saz (@sarahlostctrl) July 22, 2018





me: MAN I’M SO BROKE, i need to stop all this careless spending



friend: u wanna grab food?



me: https://t.co/pWqm0IKlkS

— H E N N Y (@hennaahmedx) July 24, 2018



Club Penguin: Do you have your parents permission?



Me at 10 years old: https://t.co/4aRib9GwHj



— Av (@Dazkys) July 24, 2018





whenever any animal comes within petting distance of me https://t.co/fBlgJ9quvB

— one of ur hoes (@miliondollameat) July 25, 2018



When you have guests over n they put money in ur hand before they leave https://t.co/masYQ5G7w4



— ro x (@amihorxo) July 25, 2018





when the Greeks offer ur city a giant wooden horse https://t.co/qZZfY6cN2M

— kirito blazblue (@Chainbody) July 25, 2018



*when your nani puts more food on your plate without asking you* https://t.co/KomplMzQvE



— nikhil (@thenikhilkapur) July 24, 2018





when netflix asks if you’re still watching https://t.co/BRb6bkLbzr

— Ziwe (@ziwe) July 24, 2018



when a website asks if I have read the terms and conditions https://t.co/Xv6qMqXJQA



— ☾ divya (@itsdivyag) July 25, 2018



"You must be 18 or over to enter this site. Are you over 18?" https://t.co/EyG33I8WhE — 🇫🇷 stve 🇫🇷 (@supportsteven) July 25, 2018

Mom: So if your friends wanna jump off a bridge, you jumping too?



Me: https://t.co/j28plNeF4f — INDO ⚡️ (@410FLEX) July 22, 2018

Drake has been all over the viral sections of news portals lately—first with the release of his album, Scorpion, then with people turning his song into #inmyfeelingschallenge (Kiki challenge), which involved people jumping out of moving cars. And now he's back in the spotlight again—for a meme.In 2012, Drake had tweeted out an ambigious, "What am I gonna do? Say no?" and while this may be all Jaden Smith levels of prophetic—it has resurfaced and is turning into a popular meme.People on the internet embraced it - and went all out on what is subtext, and perhaps the ultimate reaction to dealing with responsibilities.Some of these, hit a bit too close to home.And while all of these reactions may be valid, some, like this one, may just backfire.But - the meme is all over the internet. And Drake being synonymous with it is no surprise, his dancing in 'Hotline Bling' became a gif which started Drake's section of memes, is still running, and currently running good. And you can't just not see memes on the internet. What are going to do, say no?