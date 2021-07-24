What Came First: Orange, the Citrus Fruit or the Vibrant colour?

There are a few questions about nature that may always leave us scratching our heads, like what came first, egg or chicken? Another such question that may leave you baffled is whether the fruit orange was named for its colour? Because not all varieties of citrus fruits are orange in colour. So what came first, the fruit orange or the colour orange?

There are reports that suggest that the fruit was named before the colour was separately identified. The earliest recorded use of orange the fruit in English is from the fourteenth century and made its place in the language from the old French “orenge.” According to the Collins dictionary, orange comes from the old French word for the citrus fruit, ‘pomme d’orenge.’ It is further mentioned in Dictionary.com that the French word for the fruit traveled from the Arabic word nāranj, taken from the Persian nārang, which in turn came from the Sanskrit word nāranga translating to “orange tree.” The Sanskrit word for orange trees is believed to have come from a Dravidian word meaning “fragrant.”

According to a report by Mental Floss, the use of the orange word, as a color, was not spotted for another 200 years, in the early sixteenth century. It is speculated that the English-language speakers did not have a specific name for the colour until the fruit was widely available in their markets and inspired them to name it. Before orange became known as a separate colour, linguists believe that people referred to the colour as “yellow-red," ġeolurēad in Old English.

In their book On Color, David Scott Kastan and Stephen Farthing mention that orange seems to be the only basic colour word for which no other word exists in English. The authors write that the name of the colour is taken from the citrus fruit orange. Now you may say that there is another word for the colour orange, which is tangerine, but the authors say it does not count. Kastan and Farthing write that the name Tangerine also comes from a fruit, which is a variety of the orange and it was not until 1899 that “tangerine” appeared in print as the name of a colour. “There is just orange. But there was no orange, at least before oranges came to Europe,” mentions the book.

It is quite clear that the fruit orange gave the English language the word to describe the same colour that we see in other parts of nature. As Kastan and Farthing point out, Geoffrey Chaucer’s “Nun’s Priest’s Tale,” which was published in 1390s, the rooster Chanticleer is shown dreaming of a threatening fox invading the barnyard. The colour of the fox was described as “betwixe yelow and reed” in the book. Since Chaucer did not have a word for it, he had to mix it verbally to describe the fox who was orange in colour.

Scientifically, the fruit orange gets its vibrant hue from the antioxidant beta-cryptoxanthin which is present in them. Studies have shown that this compound has been shown to help ward off lung cancer.

