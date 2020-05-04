What China, US, India Did Not Tell You On Coronavirus: This Honest Government Ad is Going Viral

In a swipe at several countries across the globe for their handling of covid-19 crisis, the Juice Media released a new episode of the “Honest Government Ads” on May 1. The video talks about the developed counties struggling to flatten the curve, bizarre statements by world leaders, lack of basics like facemasks and shifting the blame on the minorities for the spread of the virus.

The Government™ has made an ad about the global response to the pandemic, and it's surprisingly honest and informative 🌏📺



The episode titled ‘Machine’, talks about hoe the warnings of an impending pandemic over the years were ignored by the governments. “The machine said there was no profit in preventing future crisis,” the anchor in the satirical video says. Till now the video has been retweeted 3,300 times and has received over 5,000 likes.

It starts with a dig on China for covering up the crisis in its initial stages and cracking down on those who warned about it. The bankruptcy of the UK’s National Health Policy, migrant nurses who are at the forefront of the health crisis and often at the centre of attack for ‘unemployment’, finds mention in the video. And while it talks about the bizarre statements that the world leaders made in the crisis, the targetting and ostracisation of Muslim community as 'super spreaders' also features in the satirical video.

"PS. some people have been asking "what is the machine"? I intentionally called it that so people could think and choose for themselves how to interpret it. So I'm not going to answer that question," it said in another tweet.

Twitterati responded with their own interpretations of the 'machine', while some applauded the concept.

Juice Media, founded in 2008, is an Australian media company which is known for its social and political satire. It has had its share of political controversies including the use of the "Australien" logo that is at the heart of a Bill to change the Australian Criminal Code Act as well as the divisive Australia Day piracy video.