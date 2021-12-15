What Da Dog Listening? Canines Like to Groove on Upbeat Christmas Songs, Finds Survey

Christmas is right around the corner, and people are getting ready to celebrate with pomp and show, especially after a year of doom laced with the pandemic. Songs and Carols will take over the ambience and brighten the night. Turns out, not only us, but dogs, too, enjoy these rhythmic treats. A recent survey, carried out by a charity organization called Guide Dogs, has revealed a list of Christmas songs that pooches just love to listen to. The survey incorporated 1000 dog owners in the United Kingdom. According to the survey, around 22 percent of dogs preferred upbeat songs. Quieter songs got 18 percent audience wagging their tails. Instrumental and slow songs, each, were preferred by 14 percent of all dogs. The survey also found that the most popular Christmas song among the dogs was Last Christmas by Wham!, reported Daily Mail. Last Christmas was followed by Jingle Bells and All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey.

The survey not only focused on the preferences of dogs in terms of songs but also studied the effect of these songs on dogs. Around 23 percent of the dogs turn energetic and start wagging tales while listening to songs aligned with their music taste. On the other hand, 12 percent of dogs became calmer, and 11 percent fell asleep when their favourite set of songs was played.

Such reactions of dogs led the owners to start playing songs for their pooches at least once every week. The study also showed that dog owners play their pets’ favourite songs, not only for fun, but also to make their pets comfortable. Moreover, 33 percent of owners prioritize their dog’s music taste over other people’s taste when it comes to playing Christmas-themed songs at home.

“As we look forward to spending the festive period with friends and loved ones, this Christmas will be a step-change for an entire generation of new dogs born during the lockdown,” Dr Helen Whiteside, Chief Scientific Officer, Guide Dogs, told Daily Mail. Dr Helen also mentioned that music is often an antidote to restlessness in dogs, therefore, it is only natural that “it will play a key role for dogs this Christmas.”

The study not only surveyed Christmas songs but also analysed their preference in various genres. Researchers found that 20 percent of canines enjoy pop music, while 15 percent enjoy classical music. Around 9 percent of dogs like listening to Reggae, among other genres.

