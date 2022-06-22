What Do Coloured Stripes on Your Toothpaste Mean?

We start our day by brushing our teeth, and sometimes we are still a bit sleepy while doing it. We hardly pay attention to the paste we use, unless we are particular about the brand we use or the flavour we prefer.

However, if you observe, you often find toothpaste in different colours. Not just that, some of them also have different stripes — a combination of red and white or white and green. And while many of us always thought it was just to make it look attractive, that’s not the truth.

These stripes have a special meaning. There are many secrets behind these stripes. Toothpaste is generally white in colour. They contain only those ingredients that help keep the teeth white.

Tubes of toothpaste that have blue and green strips contain antimicrobial components. These give freshness to the breath. Green strips also mean that natural ingredients have been used in toothpaste.

Kinds of toothpaste in which you see a red stripe, protect the gums and keep them healthy. Apart from this, a red stripe also means that chemicals have been used in the paste tube.

