What Do We Really Know About Jupiter's Red Spot?

What is In Jupiter’s Great Red Spot

Looking at Earth from the moon or from another close planet in our solar system may be mesmerising but the “king” of our solar system — Jupiter — is no less awe-inspiring. With its beautiful stripy-wavy patterns, the giant gas ball of our solar system does not fail to amaze an onlooker. The most peculiar thing about the giant planet, which you too must have felt, is the ‘Great Red Spot’ located 22 degrees south of the equator.

What is In the spot?

According to NASA, the spot is actually a raging gigantic storm as fast as 643 km/h, which is faster than twice the speed of the fastest storm on Earth. The size of the storm is so huge that it could engulf our blue planet entirely. The colour of the spot comes from the crimson clouds spinning in the storm. Astronomers are still studying how these crimson clouds form and if cosmic radiation and ultraviolet light have anything to do with it.

The origin story

A spot on Jupiter was first detected by Robert Hooke in 1994 and Giovanni Cassini in 1965. Cassini’s spot was observed till 1713 and after that, there is an observational gap. In 1813, Samuel Heinrich Schwabe again observed a spot on Jupiter which is the same we observe today. But because it is a giant storm and storms are constantly changing, one cannot be sure if it is the same spot that Cassini observed.

About how the storm formed in the first place, scientists believe that Jupiter’s atmosphere is made up of constantly moving hot gases. Such hot gases can form storms and smaller storms can merge to form a bigger one ultimately leading to the great red spot we see on Jupiter.

The Storm is Changing

Recently, using observation data from the Hubble Space Telescope, scientists came to know that the storm in the great red spot is changing. According to the new findings, the inner movement of the storm is slowing down while the gaseous clouds spinning in the outer lanes of the spot are speeding up. Over a period of 11 years, from 2009 to 2020, the speed of the storm has changed by eight per cent — 2.5 km/h.

A Star-ish Planet

Jupiter is mostly made of hydrogen and helium, which makes it more similar to the Sun than any other planet in the solar system. Jupiter would have been a star if it had gotten a chance to be bigger. Deep below the gaseous tops of Jupiter lies the biggest ocean of our solar system, which is made up of liquid hydrogen. If Jupiter was 13 times bigger than itself, it could have been ignited to fuse hydrogen into helium and become the second star in our solar system.

