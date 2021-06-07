What Do You and Elon Musk Have in Common? Buying Things and Never Using Them

At some point or the other, we all are guilty of buying things that we never end up using. It seems American billionaire businessman Elon Musk is no different. Considering how he loves to communicate with his followers through memes, the founder of Tesla automobile shared this ordeal through one on Sunday.

The meme featured one of the scenes from the Star Wars movie starring Natalie Portman and Hayden Christensen. Replacing the original dialogues from the movie, the meme showed Natalie’s character asking Hayden if he would play the video games he bought. Musk seems to accept how he too is guilty of not playing all the video games that he buys through this meme.

With 224.5k likes and 19k retweets, the meme has resonated with several of his followers. Sharing their reaction in the comments section, many have even expressed their own situation. One of the users shared a discreet comment that hinted how they purchased the much-awaited Cyberpunk video game and now do not play it as much.

this hurts deep..cough.. Cyberpunk…cough— DogeDoggo (@kronos23dead) June 7, 2021

It’s actually not a dumb question. Many people buy games they don’t play— Billionaire Ange-Arthur LIMA (@angearthurlima) June 7, 2021

Many users even wondered if Musk’s tweet was in any way indicating that he bought the shares of GameStop, the American video game, consumer electronics, and gaming merchandise retailer. Earlier this year the price of GameStop shares soared in the stock market leading to a series of memes on how an underdog company left those in Wall Street in shock. Talking about GameStop, another user wondered if Musk has invested in AMC shares considering how the small company is also exhibiting similar traits and rising in its share prices.

AMC IS NEXT GAME STOP— Agum Kuot (@agum_kuot) June 7, 2021

While another user agreed with Musk and mentioned how it is not dumb to ask your friends if they play all the video games that they buy. Some users were even curious to know which video game Musk bought and how come he is not playing it now.

What game did you buy and when will we get it?— HFish (@HFish3) June 7, 2021

Which video game did you bought?— Gattu Thousif Ahmed (@AhmedGattu) June 7, 2021

Maybe, he wants to play space invaders?— Rene Nijmeijer (@ReneNijmeijer) June 7, 2021

Considering Musk’s interest in space and his mission to take humans to Mars, one user predicted that he probably wants to play Space Invaders.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here