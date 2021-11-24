What Does a Sunset Look Like on Mars? NASA Has a Breathtaking Photo

Sunsets are always beautiful to look at. As the blue skies turn in shades of orange and red before the advent of the night, the surroundings become immensely pleasing to the eye. But how do sunsets look on other planets? For those wondering, NASA has some beautiful looking answers. The US space agency, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, recently shared a picture of what the sunset looks like on the immediate neighbour of planet Earth — Mars. Also known as the Red planet, Mars is at the helm of the curiosity of scientists. NASA and several organisations working in the field of space exploration are constantly making efforts to unearth the mysteries of Mars for years. The picture shared by NASA is the result of one such effort. It was captured by the Perseverance rover, which is currently treading the rough surfaces of the red planet. The picture incorporates Mars’ terrains with a bright backdrop marking the end of a Martian day.

Sharing the image, NASA, in the caption, wrote, “A blue sunset on the red planet. Our Perseverance Mars rover has taken its first picture of a sunset.” NASA mentions that the image was taken on November 9 by the Mastcam-Z camera system and captured these visuals on the 257th Martian day of the mission.

Although this is the first-ever image showing sunset on Mars, NASA reveals that the observations of sunsets on the red planet have been going on since the 1970s. NASA added, “Martian sunsets typically stand out for their distinctive blue colour which results from the atmosphere dust that allows blue light to penetrate more as compared to other colours.”

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the photo has received more than 5.5 lakh likes and roughly 1800 comments by overwhelmed netizens. One user wrote, “It is beautiful. So eerily quiet and lonesome.” Another wrote, “The sunset on Mars is blue, and the Sunset on Earth is red.”

