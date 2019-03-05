English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'What Does Anil Kapoor Eat?' Indians are Googling the 62-Year-Old Actor's Diet Plans
Anil Kapoor is making waves on the Internet after he confirmed the cast of his upcoming flick with a photograph.
Image tweeted by Anil Kapoor / Twitter
"What does Anil Kapoor eat?"
If you have been on the Internet in the past 24 hours, you may have come across desis gushing over the veteran actor's photo and even queuing up to ask him about his diet plans.
For context, 62-year-old Anil Kapoor will be appearing in Mohit Suri's next: Malang and the former took to his Twitter account on Monday to confirm the cast of the upcoming revenge drama flick.
What seemed like a routine post from the actor soon turned into a viral meme on Indian Internet.
Is he 62 or 26? Are those his seniors from the industry? Does he carry an ID while watching adult movies? What does he eat? Why doesn't he age? Twitterati had a lot of questions and memes to share with the world.
While the questions may have only been rhetorical compliments directed towards the actor, some Indians took it upon themselves to put an end to the raaz behind Anil Kapoor's agelessness. The interest grew around Anil Kapoor immediately after his tweet. With top searches coming from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Uttarakhand. Delhi ranked 5.
The best part about these google searches? The top related topics and queries concerning the actor were all about his diet plan, nutrition, and ageing. People were really curious to know what keeps the veteran actor fit and look not a day older than what he probably did in the '90s.
Kapoor had earlier taken the viral Internet challenge: #10YearChallenge, giving a glimpse of his "magical powers" to fans.
Seriously Anil Kapoor, what do you eat?
Together we are #MALANG!
Pleased to announce my first with all these talented artists – @mohit11481 #AdityaRoyKapur @DishPatani & @kunalkemmu! @MalangFilm releasing on Valentine’s 2020.@TSeries @LuvFilms @itsBhushanKumar @luv_ranjan @gargankur @jayshewakramani pic.twitter.com/4KAKgGxpgX
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 4, 2019
Anil Kapoor now looks younger than young Anil Kapoor himself. pic.twitter.com/bp3KzKmfpx — Angoor Stark (@ladywithflaws) March 4, 2019
Year 2050 :
Tiger Shroff to star in Baaghi 15.
Vidyut Jammwal to star in Commando 15.
Anil Kapoor to play Sonam Kapoor's son in her last movie.
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 4, 2019
Forget the #10YearChallenge, take the #AKChallenge! pic.twitter.com/uX9krPrwfn
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 19, 2019
