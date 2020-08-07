BUZZ

2-MIN READ

What Does 'Bevarsi Kudka' Mean? Comedian Danish Sait Opens Up About His Popular Characters

Image credits: Twitter.

Known for playing a variety of characters, Sait hosted an #AskDanish session where he answered various questions through his many characters.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 7, 2020, 9:17 AM IST
Comedian Danish Sait has been making these dark times during the global pandemic slightly brighter.

Actor-comedian Danish Sait, best known for his lead role in Kanglish-movie 'Humble Politician Nograj' become a hit on social media during the country-wide lockdown with most of his content pegged around life in Bengaluru amid lockdown.

Known for playing a variety of characters, Sait hosted an #AskDanish session late on Thursday night, where he answered various questions through his many characters.

And his answers didn't disappoint.

Sait also reveals where he gets the inspiration for his wide-range of characters.

In an earlier interview, Sait had revealed that most of his content is inspired by real life conversations that he was with friends and their families on how they are coping with the lockdown.

