What Does 'Bevarsi Kudka' Mean? Comedian Danish Sait Opens Up About His Popular Characters

Comedian Danish Sait has been making these dark times during the global pandemic slightly brighter.

Actor-comedian Danish Sait, best known for his lead role in Kanglish-movie 'Humble Politician Nograj' become a hit on social media during the country-wide lockdown with most of his content pegged around life in Bengaluru amid lockdown.

Known for playing a variety of characters, Sait hosted an #AskDanish session late on Thursday night, where he answered various questions through his many characters.

Ask me questions with #AskDanish — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) August 6, 2020

And his answers didn't disappoint.

Q: #AskDanish Mama what is happenings Between a Mr Raammurthi and didi madam😇😇- @sershokuA: pic.twitter.com/z6Y24FZyCD — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) August 6, 2020

Q: Why does didi medems lead Ramamurthy avare on and then break his haaart? #AskDanish- @Super_DhuparA: pic.twitter.com/jAz3rWm2vD — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) August 6, 2020

Sait also reveals where he gets the inspiration for his wide-range of characters.

Mumma used to run super markets when we were kids. Spent a lot of time talking to customers and suppliers. All the inspiration comes from having my feet on the street! https://t.co/Cuuqzp8wtU — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) August 6, 2020

In an earlier interview, Sait had revealed that most of his content is inspired by real life conversations that he was with friends and their families on how they are coping with the lockdown.