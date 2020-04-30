What Does Hubble Reveal About Our Universe? NASA Answered Your Questions

Hubble, NASA's Space Telescope has been into Earth's orbit in 1990.

In 2020, 30 years later, it is still operational and functional, and still telling us more about the universe than we ever knew.

In a YouTube video of #AskNASA, Sr Project Scientist of Hubble, Jennifer Wiseman reveals how there is so much more than the Hubble telescope is still telling us.

While its earliest discoveries were how a comet crashed into Juipet, its still continuing to tell us new stuff, including expansion of dark matter, 30 years later.

Hubble is controlled from NASA's space Godard center and communicates with the telescope by transmitting commands.

Wiseman also explains how Hubble captures images and colours which is beyond the range of human eyes, including colours like infrared and ultraviolet parts.

At the 30 years mark, NASA explains how Hubble is still revolutionizing modern astronomy for scientists, while taking the public on a wondrous journey of exploration and discovery. Hubble's never-ending, breathtaking celestial snapshots provide a visual shorthand for Hubble's top scientific achievements.

Unlike any space telescope before it, Hubble made astronomy relevant, engaging and accessible for people of all ages. The space telescope's iconic imagery has redefined the view of the universe and our place in time and space.

You can watch the full video below.