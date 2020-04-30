BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

What Does Hubble Reveal About Our Universe? NASA Answered Your Questions

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons.

At the 30 years mark, NASA explains how Hubble is still revolutionizing modern astronomy for scientists.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 3:52 PM IST
Share this:

Hubble, NASA's Space Telescope has been into Earth's orbit in 1990.

In 2020, 30 years later, it is still operational and functional, and still telling us more about the universe than we ever knew.

In a YouTube video of #AskNASA, Sr Project Scientist of Hubble, Jennifer Wiseman reveals how there is so much more than the Hubble telescope is still telling us.

While its earliest discoveries were how a comet crashed into Juipet, its still continuing to tell us new stuff, including expansion of dark matter, 30 years later.

Hubble is controlled from NASA's space Godard center and communicates with the telescope by transmitting commands.

Wiseman also explains how Hubble captures images and colours which is beyond the range of human eyes, including colours like infrared and ultraviolet parts.

At the 30 years mark, NASA explains how Hubble is still revolutionizing modern astronomy for scientists, while taking the public on a wondrous journey of exploration and discovery. Hubble's never-ending, breathtaking celestial snapshots provide a visual shorthand for Hubble's top scientific achievements.

Unlike any space telescope before it, Hubble made astronomy relevant, engaging and accessible for people of all ages. The space telescope's iconic imagery has redefined the view of the universe and our place in time and space.

You can watch the full video below.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    23,651

    +669*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,050

    +1,263*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,325

    +528*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,074

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,993,529

    +12,775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,193,886

    +36,427*

  • Cured/Discharged

    972,719

    +15,625*  

  • Total DEATHS

    227,638

    +8,027*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres