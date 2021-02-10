News18 Logo

What Does it Take to be Meryl Streep? Twitter Has a Few Lessons for Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's tweets on comparing herself to Hollywood star Meryl Streep has started a major social media storm.

After Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Meryl Streep, one Twitter user shared a video of the Hollywood star's speech from her Golden Globes Award night back in 2017.

Buzz Staff

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's opinions on things are not much pleasing for many on Twitter. On Tuesday, the actress tweeted a few photos, describing her physical transformation for her two movies that she is currently working on. In showing off a bit (or lot) of self-love, Kangana ended up comparing herself to none other but Oscar winner and Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep. It took only a few moments before Streep and Gal Gadot, who Ranaut also dragged in her post, started trending on desi Twitter.

Ranaut also stated that she is "open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet".

Now fans of the Hollywood star were obviously taken aback by Kangana comparing herself to the former. In the midst of this, one Twitter user shared a video of Streep's speech from her Golden Globes Award night back in 2017 where the actress won the Cecil B DeMille award for lifetime achievement.

Streep on that stage had brought up the political and social divisive currents in the US back then under the Trump regime and had inspired the crowd and spoken of the role Hollywood, the press has to play. The actress, to thunderous applause, had said how "Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. If you kick 'em all out, you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts." Streep's speech had garnered much praise from all quarters back then and the actress has been time and again noted for her activism and thoughts on equality and justice throughout her long and fulfilling career.

The tweet was liked by many users and fans started commenting further on how Streep was the better actress by miles and why there cannot be any comparison between her and Kanagana.

Meanwhile, Ranaut who often comes up with amusing tweets directed another one at Streep and asked fans to "come out of their slave mentality".

Needless to say, Ranaut's "raw talent" comparison to Streep is going to keep Twitter busy for quite some time. Streep has been a decorated Hollywood performer for several decades now with several top-notch performances under her belt. She has been nominated for a record 21 Academy Awards, of which she has won three, and a record 32 Golden Globe nominations, winning nine.

As for Ranaut, she has been reportedly shooting for her action flick ‘Dhaakad’, which is a spy thriller where she will play the role of Agent Agni, while Arjun Rampal will be seen as the antagonist in the film.


