What Does it Take to be Meryl Streep? Twitter Has a Few Lessons for Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's opinions on things are not much pleasing for many on Twitter. On Tuesday, the actress tweeted a few photos, describing her physical transformation for her two movies that she is currently working on. In showing off a bit (or lot) of self-love, Kangana ended up comparing herself to none other but Oscar winner and Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep. It took only a few moments before Streep and Gal Gadot, who Ranaut also dragged in her post, started trending on desi Twitter.

Ranaut also stated that she is "open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet".

Now fans of the Hollywood star were obviously taken aback by Kangana comparing herself to the former. In the midst of this, one Twitter user shared a video of Streep's speech from her Golden Globes Award night back in 2017 where the actress won the Cecil B DeMille award for lifetime achievement.

This is what it takes to be a Meryl Streep. Which Bollywood star can come even close to it? pic.twitter.com/yc7jgGPt7E— SamSays (@samjawed65) February 9, 2021

Streep on that stage had brought up the political and social divisive currents in the US back then under the Trump regime and had inspired the crowd and spoken of the role Hollywood, the press has to play. The actress, to thunderous applause, had said how "Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. If you kick 'em all out, you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts." Streep's speech had garnered much praise from all quarters back then and the actress has been time and again noted for her activism and thoughts on equality and justice throughout her long and fulfilling career.

The tweet was liked by many users and fans started commenting further on how Streep was the better actress by miles and why there cannot be any comparison between her and Kanagana.

We are out of our "slave mentality". You are the one comparing yourself to Hollywood LEGENDS. Ofc Meryl Streep ain't got a Padma Shri but her award list is longer than you list of films. [3 Oscars, 21 Nominations, several others, 1 Presidential Medal.] Where's your Bharat Ratna??— Sohini Joarder (@JoarderSohini) February 10, 2021

Absolute clarity of thought, which, none of our opposition leaders, let alone none in the Bollywood, has.— aarenn (@Radhamadhav2) February 9, 2021

In my opinion no one. She's a brilliant actress who has the guts to criticize action of the most powerful person in the world. That needs lot of courage and integrity.— Pratiksha Meena (@PratikshaMeena) February 9, 2021

These five & half minutes are enough to explain the difference between an icon & a self proclaimed actorPeriod— Shiva Gupta (@shivaG1102) February 9, 2021

Neither Meryl Streep nor Gal Gadot had to come out and brag about their expertise... Humility is a virtue— shueb masud kazi (@ShuebKazi) February 10, 2021

It was an absolute gem ! Have heard it many times and its so apt to reshare it today .. !!! I wonder about the courage of those who dared to compare with this elegant lady when there is nothing but only rotten garbage is all what they have to present n sell. Amazimg !!— Nousheen Irfan Khan (@nousheen_irfan) February 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Ranaut who often comes up with amusing tweets directed another one at Streep and asked fans to "come out of their slave mentality".

Anyone who is asking how many oscars I have can also ask how many national or Padma awards Meryl Streep has, answer is none, come out of your slave mentality. High time you all find some self respect and self worth.— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

If national award means that the most prestigious award given by a nation, Meryl Streep has 3 Academy Awards (USA), 2 Bafta Awards (Britain), 2 Berlin International Film awards (Germany), 1 Cesar award (France) and 1 AACTA Awards (Australia).Yeah, but Kangana has 3. Wow. https://t.co/3eQmwHqMDI— Matt Rampart (@Siddharth_Vin0d) February 10, 2021

Riddle of the day - What do #MarlonBrando , #MerylStreep , #TomCruise and #GalGadot all have in common? Hint - one person embodies all their talent . 😱— Soni Mahdi Aggarwal (@SoniAggarwal) February 10, 2021

CC @KanganaTeam - your thoughts and actions are nowhere close to hers. You really need to grow up. https://t.co/eIzCVgfRHd— Yatin Gupta (@iYatinGupta) February 9, 2021

Yes @KanganaTeam you are Walmart version of Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot.— Alooparontha&Cha (@Darmen28__s) February 10, 2021

Needless to say, Ranaut's "raw talent" comparison to Streep is going to keep Twitter busy for quite some time. Streep has been a decorated Hollywood performer for several decades now with several top-notch performances under her belt. She has been nominated for a record 21 Academy Awards, of which she has won three, and a record 32 Golden Globe nominations, winning nine.

As for Ranaut, she has been reportedly shooting for her action flick ‘Dhaakad’, which is a spy thriller where she will play the role of Agent Agni, while Arjun Rampal will be seen as the antagonist in the film.