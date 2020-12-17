What Does Queen Elizabeth Eat on Christmas? Former Royal Chef Reveals Dinner Traditions

The pandemic may have ruined most of your plans throughout 2020. However, as Christmas day approaches, so does the festivities and the many preparations that go into making that perfect Christmas dinner.

You may take some inspiration from the menu of Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas dinner. In a recent interview to Hello Magazine former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed how the British royal family dines during the Christmas season.

According to McGrady, the Christmas dinner is all fancy which includes a lavish buffet for the family. However, the breakfast and lunch is pretty simple. Chef Darren told Hello Magazine that the menu for lunch on Christmas day has never been changed. Calling the royals “boring” in that manner, the chef who has cooked seven Christmas dinners for UK Queen as well as the late Princess Diana, said that he and his team whipped up traditional turkeys for lunch.

The royal Christmas lunch included three turkeys for the Queen and her family, one for the children's nursery and then some more for the staff that includes hundred members.

The afternoon tea was also a must in the royal family and included an assortment of cakes, scones, sandwiches, and a Christmas cake, he revealed.

Coming towards the final meal of the day, McGrady said that the chef and cooks work meticulously towards putting a scrumptious spread on the dining table. Chef Darren revealed that the royal family always received a luxurious foie gras en croute from British brand Harrods. A foie gras en croute is made with truffles in a delicious round crust. This gourmet food item was accompanied with Stilton cheese which is converted into a luxurious dip for crackers.

According to the chef, the royal family would carve out the York ham and make a toast to the chef who cooked all the meals and express their gratitude.

Talking about desserts, Chef Darren revealed that the crepe soufflé dessert was a favourite dish of Princess Diana. He also told Hello Magazine that Princess Diana would visit the royal kitchen after everyone had had their meals to check if there was any crepe soufflé left.

This year however, the royal family will not be able to get together for the annual Christmas dinner, due to the coronavirus lockdown in the United Kingdom.