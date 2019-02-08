LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
3-min read

What Does the New Auto Rickshaw Emoji Really Mean? Indians Say it's a Big 'NO'

The new Emoji update is giving you the perfect opportunity to say 'No' the desi way with an emoji synonymous with nahi jaayega - an auto rickshaw.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 8, 2019, 1:18 PM IST
Image credits: @Emojipedia / Twitter
Image credits: @Emojipedia / Twitter
"Udhar se khaali aana padega."
"Wahan ka itna hi bhaada hota hai."
"Gaadi mein CNG nahi hai."

Tired of leaving your friends on 'seen' to escape those weekend plans? Don't have a legit excuse to skip that distant relative's mundan? The new Emoji 12.0 update is giving you the perfect opportunity to say 'No' the desi way with an emoji synonymous with nahi jaayega. Yes, an auto rickshaw.

59 new emojis have hit the market as well as 171 variants for gender and skin tone, which makes this a total of 230 new emojis that have been approved for release.

The package focuses on new emojis that illustrate human disabilities, such as a human ear wearing a hearing aid, a manual wheelchair, a motorised wheelchair, male and female emojis signifying hearing disabilities, communicating with sign language and we finally have a period blood emoji. Yaay!

But there was one emoji that especially caught the eye of Indian Twitterati who were delighted to know they could also say 'No' the auto rickshaw bhaiyya way.








And others chimed in.



































Here are some of the other emojis that will be out soon.

Sari.


Hindu Temple.





Diya.








Hearing aid.




You can check all the emojis here.

Also Watch

