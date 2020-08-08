What Else, 2020? Social Media Cracks up With Memes As Earthquake Jolts Odisha

Social media was (once again) flooded with memes and jokes as tremors were felt in Odisha Saturday morning after an earthquake of 3.8 magnitudes struck the Ganjam and Gajapati districts.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 7:30 am pm with an epicentre 73km West South-West (WSW) of Berhampur.

Fortunately, there was no immediate report of damage to property or loss of life.

While people are supposed to stay indoors to avoid coronavirus infection, tremors are compelling them to move out of their houses to safeguard themselves.

The irony of the situation has led to an outburst of memes of Twitter. Netizens are letting their creative juices flow on the microblogging site. While many others wondered what else 2020 had in the store for them.

#earthquake trending for the nth time in 2020.. Me to 2020- pic.twitter.com/9Zr3wKpBrR — V I V E K (@Imvivek04) August 8, 2020

#earthquake first earthquake, then Assam flood, then Mumbai flood , and now thisMother nature like- pic.twitter.com/UtO9D3jNlV — sovan ghosh (@mysovan) August 8, 2020

3.8 magnitude Earthquake hits northern part of odisha Le Odisha people after survived from flood, cyclone, draught,corona #earthquake pic.twitter.com/8knlWdRc4M — Dev (@TrulyDev) August 8, 2020

#earthquake in Odisha ‍♂️#2020worstyear can you give a little time to breath?Meanwhile, Humans pic.twitter.com/RW5DpaMPWD — Movie Mind (@wechannel6) August 8, 2020

#earthquakeMe counting all the disaster happening in #2020 pic.twitter.com/jC1mS75bY1 — neha (@NehaWalunj) August 8, 2020

Odissa was facing flood, drought and now #earthquake Le 2020:- pic.twitter.com/YiFX2QobWY — HRITHIK VARSHNEY (@HVarshney2000) August 8, 2020

Odhisa who experience draught,cyclone and floods to #earthquake meanwhile odhisa: pic.twitter.com/gKXyaosVuN — Prakash Tiwαri ⚕️ (@desperate_medic) August 8, 2020

After knowing the news of #earthquake in odishaDelhiites who witnessed more thn 15 earthquakes since april : pic.twitter.com/4dbk3bWdeL — Muskurahat (@__Muskurahat__) August 8, 2020

Another netizen shared a picture of a statue suspended from the roof of a house to portray how the citizens were dealing with all the calamities at once.