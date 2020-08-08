BUZZ

What Else, 2020? Social Media Cracks up With Memes As Earthquake Jolts Odisha

Meme tweeted by @TrulyDev.

While people are supposed to stay indoors to avoid coronavirus infection, tremors are compelling them to move out of their houses to safeguard themselves. The irony of the situation has lead to earthquake memes on Twitter.

Buzz Staff
  • Last Updated: August 8, 2020, 1:06 PM IST
Social media was (once again) flooded with memes and jokes as tremors were felt in Odisha Saturday morning after an earthquake of 3.8 magnitudes struck the Ganjam and Gajapati districts.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 7:30 am pm with an epicentre 73km West South-West (WSW) of Berhampur.

Fortunately, there was no immediate report of damage to property or loss of life.

While people are supposed to stay indoors to avoid coronavirus infection, tremors are compelling them to move out of their houses to safeguard themselves.

The irony of the situation has led to an outburst of memes of Twitter. Netizens are letting their creative juices flow on the microblogging site. While many others wondered what else 2020 had in the store for them.

Another netizen shared a picture of a statue suspended from the roof of a house to portray how the citizens were dealing with all the calamities at once.

