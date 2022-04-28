What Exactly Did Elon Musk Mean by Putting Cocaine 'Back' in Coca-Cola?

Elon Musk’s latest tweet on Coca-Cola has created a storm on social media. Many are considering this as a hint at the next target on his shopping list after Twitter. Musk acquired the social media giant at a $44 billion deal this week. “Next I am buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in,” tweeted Musk. Responding to Musk, a user replied with the photo of the first bottle of Coca-Cola that was sold in 1894. “The bottle contained 3.5gm cocaine,” he wrote. It could be surprising for many but when Coca-Cola was first prepared by a pharmacist Dr John Stith Pemberton in Georgia, US, on May 8, 1886, it contained a few grams of cocaine for medicinal purposes.

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

This is the first publicly sold bottle of Coca-Cola in 1894 which contained 3.5 grams of cocaine. Bring it back. pic.twitter.com/Q05JqrCrel— Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) April 28, 2022

At the time the first few batches of Coca-Cola were produced, it actually contained cocaine since it was legal in the US in early 1900s. The cocaine was added to the drink as an extract of the coca leaf. Another strong stimulant, caffeine, was also included, which was derived from the kola nut. Combined together, the moniker Coca-Cola came into being.

Once described as a “brain tonic and intellectual beverage”, the drink transformed into a soda refresher over the years. What used to be a patent medicine due to the inclusion of cocaine, became a soft drink, as the amount of the drug was reduced and completely eliminated from the drink in 1929.

John Pemberton ended up selling Coca-Cola to Asa G. Candler in 1888. He never got to see the drink reach its full potential.

If Elon Musk is serious about buying Coca-Cola, and it is a big if, buying the iconic soft drink company may not be as easy as Twitter. The market cap of Coca-Cola is around $284 billion that’s a lot more than the $44 billion he spent on Twitter. According to Forbes, Musk’s net worth is around $240 billion.

Also, Coca-Cola is not up for sale and Warren Buffet, the sixth richest person in the world is the largest shareowner of the company. Buffett previously served on Coke’s board of directors for 17 years and has stated he will never sell a share of coke stock.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.