What Happened When a Space Rock Snuck Past Earth Undetected by NASA?

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission focuses on detecting Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) and defending the planet against ultra-fast space boulders. However, some asteroids are sneaky enough to fly past NASA’s highly advanced detection equipment. A few days ago, one such sneaky space rock flew past the Earth, right over Antarctica, and was the third-closest fly-by of our blue planet. The asteroid that flew as close as 3000 kilometres from Earth is named Asteroid 2021 UA1 and has a diameter of roughly 2 meters. The distance at which the asteroid flew by was higher than the distance of the International Space Station from the Earth, but very close to the ring of geostationary orbit, reported CNET.

According to reports, the Asteroid 2021 UA1 went undetected until its closest approach because it advanced towards our planet from the dayside and couldn’t be seen until it reached the 3000km-far point, somewhere near Antarctica.

Astronomer Tony Dunn shared the stimulation of the asteroid’s trajectory with respect to the Earth. Sharing the clip, Tony, in the caption, wrote, “Newly-discovered asteroid 2021 UA1 missed Antarctica by only 3000 kilometres Sunday evening. It came from the daytime sky, so it was undiscoverable prior to closest approach.”

Watch the clip here:

Newly-discovered #asteroid 2021 UA1 missed Antarctica by only 3000 km Sunday evening.It came from the daytime sky, so it was undiscoverable prior to closest approach.https://t.co/Y0zY7mAYue pic.twitter.com/R9VpMo2X9G— Tony Dunn (@tony873004) October 27, 2021

The asteroid, roughly the size of an almirah, was not big enough and would’ve burned up due to the scorching heat experienced at the entrance of the atmosphere. To put things in perspective, the asteroid that brushed Russian grounds in 2013 was around 20 times bigger than Asteroid 2021 UA1 when it approached Earth’s surface. However, it all burned up in the atmosphere, imparting extremely bright light. As a result, only a small chunk of the space rock could reach the surface of the Earth.

The Asteroid 2021 UA1 episode gave NASA new insights into the development of their Asteroid-detection mechanism and in fine-tuning their instruments for such a sneaky cosmic entity.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.