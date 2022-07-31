CHANGE LANGUAGE
What Happens After You Die? People Who Came Back From the Dead Share
What Happens After You Die? People Who Came Back From the Dead Share

Last Updated: July 31, 2022, 13:00 IST

The answers, although to be taken with a pinch of salt, are quite interesting and are bound to spark curiosity. (Representative image: Canva)

What does dying feel like? People who came back to life after being declared clinically dead, throw some light.

Death is one of the biggest mysteries of human civilisation. Scientists have long wondered what happens when we die and have conducted multiple studies to figure out the same. While theories have been devised in abundance, there is no concrete evidence to explain the moments after the person has taken their last breath.

The closest accurate evidence may be the people who were declared clinically dead but were brought back to life. A resurfaced, old Reddit thread posing a question to such people brought together a plethora of experiences that different people had while they were standing close to death. The answers, although to be taken with a pinch of salt, are quite interesting and are bound to spark curiosity in one’s mind.

The question shared on Reddit read, “Redditors who have been clinically dead and then revived/resuscitated: What did dying feel like? Did you see anything whilst passed on?” The question received hundreds of answers wherein people explained what it was like to be “clinically dead.”

One user wrote how his “world became soft and foggy and everything faded to black.” “I was getting an angiogram done, wide awake watching the screen and talking to the doctor. Alarms started to go igg and everyone panicked. My world became soft and foggy and everything faded to black,” he wrote. He added that the next thing he remembers was him opening his eyes and hearing “we got him back.” The user called it a “peaceful feeling.”

Another shared his experience which involved him collapsing and going into a medically-induced coma. “My last recorded memory was from about an hour prior to the incident and my next memory was from two days later,” he wrote. The user had forgotten everything that happened to him during that time.

Here are some more:

A person claimed to go through an out-of-body experience after drowning in the pool. The user said that coming back to life was like being “shot through a cannon.”

