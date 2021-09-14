What Happens During Peaceful Death? UK Doctor Feels Its Time to Reclaim the Wisdom

Death is the greatest truth of our lives and yet, there’s little discussion or discourse about the natural process of it. People tend to avoid talking about death because of some unknown fear or discomfort. However, apalliative care doctor hopes to break the barriers and encourage people to talk about death in the way it is — a process. Dr Kathryn Mannix, author of With End in Mind, discussed death in a BBC Ideas video and said that the process of death is not as bad as we make it to be in our heads.

Kathryn starts off by mentioning that people have stopped talking about death and instead of addressing it directly, we find ways to avoid the D-word. So, instead of using the word ‘dead’, we refer to someone’s death as they ‘passed away’ — and according to Kathryn, this usage is a bit problematic. She says that families sit around ill people without knowing what to tell to make them feel comfortable. In such a case, there’s only a scene of sadness and anxiety all around the place.

Kathryn feels that people have lost the rich wisdom of accepting a human dying and it is the right time to restart the conversation about death and reclaim that wisdom. The author compares the process of peaceful dying to giving birth and mentions how, with time, people tend to get tired and sleep more than being awake.

Families slowly adapt to the change and learn when to give medicine and when to introduce visitors. However, sometimes, the visitors might come unexpectedly or the medicine dosage might et delayed. When such things happen, there is a change in the body, which is small but significant. Instead of sleeping, the sick person temporarily becomes unconscious. Later, they sleep more until eventually, they become unconscious all the time.

Kathryn explains the process of the final moments of life. While the visual imagination of it is very scary, her explanation presents a different picture. She says that while people talk about death in a way that its something terrible, the process tells her that her patient is so deeply relaxed and unconscious that they aren’t even bothered by the things happening in their body.

