What Happens to Prosthetics and Implants After Their Owners Die?

Prosthetics, breast implants, and pacemakers are becoming more common than ever. But what happens to them when the owner dies or they are no longer required?

As reported by BBC in 2014, “inert” implants, like artificial hips and silicone breast implants are usually left in and buried with the body. Some religions follow cremation ceremonies and the implants with silicone burn up. However, metal implants such as titanium or cobalt alloy are usually separated from the ashes and are discarded. Other precious metals like gold fillings are collected by some companies by waving a metal detector over ashes.

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs), Pacemakers, and other prosthetics with electronic components are often removed from the deceased body, especially in the case of cremation, as they contain batteries that can explode due to the heat. A 2002 study revealed that around half of all crematoria in the United Kingdom experience pacemaker explosions.

The European Union and the US among others have ruled out against the reuse of many prosthetics with electronic components. But these inert devices are costly and many around the world wish to use them but can’t afford such costly implants. So, several non-profit organizations are reusing the implants left behind by their owners. Many healthcare institutions don’t take back artificial limbs due to infection or malfunction. But a Nashville-based group called Standing With Hope recycles discarded prosthetic limbs for developing countries like Ghana in West Africa.

Recently, many enterprising organizations have started recycling this material and not let them go to waste. For instance, a Dutch company, Orthometals collects 250 tonnes of metal every year from crematoriums around Europe. At their facility in Steenbergen in the Netherlands, the material is first sorted and then melted down into ingots, before they sell it to the aeronautical and automobile industries. A similar US-based company, Implant Recycling, sells the altered metals back to the medical industry.

