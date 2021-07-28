What Happens to Your Body When You Die?

Death is inevitable and one of the topics most of us like to stay away from. Have you ever wondered what changes occur in the body, when a person dies? There are different views when it comes to afterlife across the globe. Here we are talking about the changes that occur to the human body after death. All we can say is that it’s a lot

Heart

The first thing that anyone checks to confirm if a person is still alive is by checking the heartbeats. As the heart stops functioning, naturally, the heart stops pumping the blood and thus it gets collected in the arteries and veins.

Body colour

As the heart stops pumping the blood throughout the body, some parts look bruised while the others look pale. The pale parts are actually those where the blood supply has completely stopped.

Algor Mortis

When your body starts losing temperature after death, that process is called Algor Mortis. The human body astonishingly loses almost one degree (0.8) every hour.

Rigor Mortis

Rigor Mortis is the stage when the body starts to harden. That is due to decreasing levels of adenosine triphosphate (ADT). Eyelids and neck muscles are the first ones to become stiff.

Twitching

Twitching is a strange phenomenon and can actually scare you if you are looking at a dead body. Even after death the body makes certain movements. That’s due to contractions in muscles. When few muscles contract at the same time, it twitches.

Flattening face

When a person dies, the muscles in the face relaxes. This makes the whole face appear flat.

Nasty smell

Everyone knows that dead bodies don’t particularly smell good. But what is the reason behind it. The reason behind the bad odour is that the dead cells in the body release enzymes, notifying the bacteria and fungi that something has died. The bacteria and fungi act and then start eating the body cells. Which is the official process of decomposing.

Loosening skin

After death, the skin starts detaching itself from the bones and muscles. This makes the skin in the whole body loosen.

Bones decompose

Bones are the last thing to decompose when a person dies, often breaking down decades after death has occurred.

