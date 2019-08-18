Take the pledge to vote

What Happens When a Bot Writes a Harry Potter Chapter—it Becomes Magically Hilarious

A bot has written a new Harry Potter book titled 'Harry Potter and the Portrait of What Looked Like a Large Pile of Ash' after it was fed on all of Rowling’s fantasy novels.

Adrija Bose

August 18, 2019
Harry Potter has got a new chapter, and no, it’s not written by JK Rowling. A bot has written a new book titled “Harry Potter and the Portrait of What Looked Like a Large Pile of Ash after it was fed on all of Rowling’s fantasy novels.

How did it turn out to be? Let’s just say, you must read it.

The magic was created after the team at Botnik Studios, a community of creatives, fed a bot all the Harry Potter novels through their predictive text keyboard.

The chapter that has been released so far is called ‘The Handsome One’.

Within three pages of the new book, Ron stands and does a frenzied dance, he begins eating Hermione's family, Hermione sticks a Death Eater's face in mud, but then Harry dips her in hot sauce. And in the end, Harry falls down a staircase for an entire summer.

Here are some gems from it—

Ron was going to be spiders. He just was.

Ron was standing there and doing a kind of frenzied tap dance. He saw Harry and immediately began to eat Hermione's family.

The pig of Hufflepuff pulsed like a large bullfrog. Dumbledore smiled at it, and placed his hand on its head: 'You are Hagrid now.’

The tall Death Eater was wearing a shirt that said 'Hermione Has Forgotten How To Dance,' so Hermione dipped his face in mud.

'I think it's okay if you like me,' said one Death Eater.

Ron's shirt was just as bad as Ron himself.

Harry looked around and then fell down the spiral staircase for the rest of the summer.

 

Can we please have more of this?

