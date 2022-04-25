What Happens When a Shark Swallows a Camera? You Get a Peek into its Insides

A video which is now going viral shows a shark trying to swallow a camera. Shared by Instagram user Zimy Da Kid, the video has captured a tiger shark swimming near an Insta360 camera and then biting it. After all of this is done, the mammal tries to swallow the gadget. However, the camera records everything. Towards the end of the video, the body cavity of the shark can also be seen. “That moment this curious Tiger Shark decided to taste my @insta360 camera during our last @deepseaguardians expedition,” read the caption of the video. Let’s have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zimy Da Kid (@zimydakid)

Since uploaded, the video has gathered over 5K likes with tones of comments. One Instagram user wrote, “I mean, it seems like there are plenty of fish around if he’s that hungry.” Another person wrote, “That was like a whole different dimension inside. Never seen before.” “It was chewing the camera? I mean…crazy!” wrote another person.

Meanwhile, in another strange incident, a woman used her hands to open the shark’s mouth and took a picture of its teeth. The shark was dead and its body washed up on Hatteras beach in North Carolina, USA. According to a Facebook post by Dana Rose, a Great White shark washed up with the waves on the beach. Even though the shark was lying dead on the beach, men and women were still terrified.

Dana Rose, on her walk on the beach at the time, was also taken aback when she noticed the shark. She took numerous photos of the fish and shared them on Facebook. The woman also surprised everyone by opening the mouth of the giant creature with her hands and taking a photo of its teeth. While netizens were terrified seeing the sharp-edged teeth of the fish, they also praised the bravery of the woman.

Great White sharks are found all over the world in the coastal surface waters of oceans. They are known for their gigantic size and can grow up to 6.1 metres in length and weigh more than 2500 kilos.

