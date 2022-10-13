CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#RussiaUkraineWar#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » Buzz » What Happens When People Use 100% of Their Brains? This Twitter Thread is The Epitome of Jugaad
2-MIN READ

What Happens When People Use 100% of Their Brains? This Twitter Thread is The Epitome of Jugaad

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: October 13, 2022, 13:45 IST

New Delhi, India

The thread compiles instances of people using 100 per cent of their brains to manoeuvre through a situation in the most hilarious, but innovative way. (Credits: Twitter)

The thread compiles instances of people using 100 per cent of their brains to manoeuvre through a situation in the most hilarious, but innovative way. (Credits: Twitter)

In the first post, a woman can be spotted napping peacefully on the sofa adjacent to her work laptop. In front of the laptop, however, was a figurehead from a mannequin, made to resemble the woman, covered up with a mask and eyeglasses.

What happens when people use 100 % of their brains? This viral Twitter thread has the answer

The internet is a treasure trove for finding memes that perfectly sum up our feelings. And this viral Twitter thread is a collection of innovative ideas that we definitely would like to try. The thread compiles instances of people using 100 per cent of their brains to manoeuvre through a situation in the most hilarious, but innovative way. The caption read, “People using 100% of their brain”, followed by laughing-in-tears emoji.

Take a look at the thread here.

In the first post, a woman can be spotted napping peacefully on the sofa adjacent to her work laptop. In front of the laptop, however, was a figurehead from a mannequin, made to resemble the woman, covered up with a mask and eyeglasses. The hilarious method to seem that the woman was online–despite napping–is sure to be one of the most innovative ways to handle WFH.

https://twitter.com/mideysmith/status/1579744432513220608/photo/2

In the second tweet, a smart kid seemed figured out the perfect way to keep looking at a screen without making much of an effort. In one photo, a little kid had perched his tablet on two hangers and then stuck them to his ceiling for a comfortable viewing experience.

https://twitter.com/mideysmith/status/1579744467510525952/photo/1

In the third post, the first photo showed a kid riding a bicycle but with a hoverboard scooter stuck beneath the cycle. It meant that the kid didn’t have to put much effort to ride the cycle at all. From a unique way of holding an umbrella, to cutting hair at home, the threat featured several hilarious but innovative ideas.

Meanwhile, netizens couldn’t keep their calm at the hilarious thread. One user commented: “The kid, that looks like he’s in the bottom bunk of a bunk bed, I did that with my phone a long time ago, so I could watch a movie like that”, while another user commented: “This right here is my kid bro!”

Would you use any of these ideas?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

first published:October 13, 2022, 13:45 IST
last updated:October 13, 2022, 13:45 IST