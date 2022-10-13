What Happens When People Use 100% of Their Brains? This Twitter Thread is The Epitome of Jugaad

What happens when people use 100 % of their brains? This viral Twitter thread has the answer

The internet is a treasure trove for finding memes that perfectly sum up our feelings. And this viral Twitter thread is a collection of innovative ideas that we definitely would like to try. The thread compiles instances of people using 100 per cent of their brains to manoeuvre through a situation in the most hilarious, but innovative way. The caption read, “People using 100% of their brain”, followed by laughing-in-tears emoji.

Take a look at the thread here.

People using 100% of their brain 😂 THREAD: pic.twitter.com/zBTrUzgfkR — ᴏʟᴜᴍɪᴅᴇ 🍂 (@mideysmith) October 11, 2022

In the first post, a woman can be spotted napping peacefully on the sofa adjacent to her work laptop. In front of the laptop, however, was a figurehead from a mannequin, made to resemble the woman, covered up with a mask and eyeglasses. The hilarious method to seem that the woman was online–despite napping–is sure to be one of the most innovative ways to handle WFH.

https://twitter.com/mideysmith/status/1579744432513220608/photo/2

In the second tweet, a smart kid seemed figured out the perfect way to keep looking at a screen without making much of an effort. In one photo, a little kid had perched his tablet on two hangers and then stuck them to his ceiling for a comfortable viewing experience.

https://twitter.com/mideysmith/status/1579744467510525952/photo/1

In the third post, the first photo showed a kid riding a bicycle but with a hoverboard scooter stuck beneath the cycle. It meant that the kid didn’t have to put much effort to ride the cycle at all. From a unique way of holding an umbrella, to cutting hair at home, the threat featured several hilarious but innovative ideas.

Meanwhile, netizens couldn’t keep their calm at the hilarious thread. One user commented: “The kid, that looks like he’s in the bottom bunk of a bunk bed, I did that with my phone a long time ago, so I could watch a movie like that”, while another user commented: “This right here is my kid bro!”

This is the lazy crew — The Guy with Big Plans®️ (@primo_de_smitch) October 12, 2022

i can tell half these things gonna fall — quarry 🎃 you tryna to bring spooks into my house? (@QUARRYbee) October 12, 2022

This is whole another level of laziness — GG pediatric telemedicine clinic. (@leopard_xx) October 12, 2022

Would you use any of these ideas?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here