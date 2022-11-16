What Happens When Snake Venom Gets Into Blood Stream? Watch This Video To Know

Snakes are deadly reptiles, feared all around the world. Some of these venomous reptiles are so dreaded, that even watching them on television gives us chills. Recently, one such bone-chilling video was shared on Twitter. The clip, showing the effect of snake venom on blood, has gone viral.

Effect of snake venom on blood! pic.twitter.com/12L5g0fyWm— OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) November 15, 2022

Shared by “Oddly Terrifying”, the video was captioned, “Effect of snake venom on blood!” The 41-second video shows a snake-catcher collecting snake venom in a vile. A man then takes some of the venoms in a syringe and puts a drop of the venom into a small glass of blood. He then proceeds to mix the venom well with the blood. Then as soon as the man drops the blood on a petri dish, it is revealed that the snake venom has clotted the blood completely and made it into a blob that moves around in the dish. The lump of clotted blood reveals how snake venom kills a human or any other animal with its venom. The venom clots our blood after entering the stream and slowly causes a stroke.

The video garnered over 13 lakh views on the microblogging platform since being published on November 16. It also has got more than 26,000 likes and continues to receive more. People in the comments expressed their views.

And that is why people die due to clots or is there another reason as well?— Gaurav Nanda (@TweetLikeGaurav) November 15, 2022

Not all snake venom is the same. Some are hemotoxic (affecting the blood as seen in the video), Proteolytic (breaks down tissue), neurotoxic (attacking neurons, causes paralysis. often a "painless" bite) and cytotoxic which attacks and breaks down cells (found mainly in cobras)— Dagwoodz (J Johnson) ⚫️⚪️ (@Dagwoodz) November 15, 2022

Additionally, there are some snakes that utilize multiple types of venom in their, umm, cocktail of venom they have. Rattlesnake venom is hemotoxic and proteolytic. The hemotoxin is used to neutralize and the proteolytic venom helps break the tissue down, assisting in digestion.— Dagwoodz (J Johnson) ⚫️⚪️ (@Dagwoodz) November 15, 2022

Proteolytic venom is quite interesting. It can be deadly on its own depending on yield and potency. Your saliva is considered a proteolytic enzyme. It assists in breaking down tissue. These enzymes are found in all venomous snakes, though proteolytic venom is not.— Dagwoodz (J Johnson) ⚫️⚪️ (@Dagwoodz) November 15, 2022

