What Happens When You Add Mentos to Fanta and Not Coca-cola?

YouTube shorts have become a trend these days. People post short clips of fun challenges, pranks, stories, life hacks and even science experiments. One such video which is trending on the social media site is of mixing coca-cola, sprite and Fanta with Mentos. The combination can be seen creating massive foam. A channel called Power Vision has posted YouTube Shorts on its channel performing this experiment.

In the 14-second video, a layer of mentos is spread on the base of a large glass container. Then a person puts three balloons inside each filled with a cold drink - Coca-cola, Sprite and Fanta. As the balloons are burst to let the sodas out, after a few seconds the mixture starts rising up in the container. It gets converted into a white foam and flows out of the container in large quantity.

The science behind the reaction is very simple. It is not a chemical reaction; it is just a physical reaction. The mint that is used in the experiment has a lot of pores on its surface. These pores act as nucleation sites immersed in coke or any cold drink. With the help of these nucleation sites, the carbon dioxide dissolved in the cold drinks forms bubbles and precipitates out of the mixture. It’s the trapped gas pockets that leads the water to foam because of which the contents present on the container rush out. This is how one sees a fountain of foam. The more the amount of mint and cold drinks the larger the foam explosion.

The channel, which has 8.64 million subscribers, has posted numerous such short experiments. The last video posted on the channel was a similar experiment with mentos and soda and orbeez balls that create a massive purple color foam sprouting up from the sand.

