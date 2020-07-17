What If Birds Had Arms? Hilarious Video Leaves Netizens Rolling in Laughter

One has to admit that the lockdown due to coronavirus has made creativity like never before.

In a recent video that has taken the internet by a storm shows the possibilities that could be true if birds had human arms. The cleverly photoshopped video features birds doing different things. These activities range from clicking selfies, playing guitar to dragging luggage among many other things. The hilarious video has a funny track running in its background.

The clip has been shared by a Facebook page named CurlyKidlife. Till now, the much-viral video has been shared by more than four lakh people and got likes from over 80 thousand Facebook users.

Caption of the post has been kept very basic. It reads, "If birds had arms".

As one would perhaps expect the photoshopped video has left netizens in splits. Reacting on the hilarity of the clip, a user said, "love it made me laugh we need a good laugh at this point music worked well also".

Another person who had apparently watched the video closely, said, "That was so funny seeing the bird playing guitar one using a umbrella so her and friend could leave out of the snow these were cute birds."

A user, who liked the video, opined that the maker of the video perhaps had quite a lot of time in his hands. The person said, "I had a good laugh at this, but surely who ever made it has too much time on their hands!!!"