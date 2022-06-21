What if Entire Human History Was Condensed into One Year? John Green Has a Theory

While it’s common knowledge that human beings with their complex history are just a blip in the grand schemata of things, author John Green has come up with a disturbingly specific measure of it. In a video, Green shared his theory on when significant historical events would occur if the entire history of modern humans were to be compressed into a single calendar year. The inception of human beings would come in January, with the present day (presumably on June 13 when the video was shared on Twitter) clocking in around December. “Hamlet, the Transatlantic slave trade, the Columbian exchange, the printing press and the Black Death- all happened today, December 31st,” Green says, going by this calendar.

What’s more, Green also posits that in this calendar of human history, photography, recorded music, space travel, computer, Internet, TikTok, the abolition of slavery in the United States, the atom bomb, among other things, would all have happened within the last five hours. “Almost everything that we think of as history happened in the last six days,” Green wrote in a tweet.

John Green’s superhit book ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ that spurred the hit movie starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley and also inspired the Hindi film ‘Dil Bechara’ starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, turned 10 years old in January 2022. We wonder where in the scheme of things Green’s personal (literary) history fits in.

