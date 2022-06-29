What if iPhone Text Tones Were Dance Moves? This Couple Demonstrates

It is always a delight to play your favourite song and dance to it. But have you ever thought of dancing on the ringtones and tones of text messages? Weird, right? But Austin and Marideth Telenko have left the netizens complete stunned by showing off their eccentric dance moves to ringtones. “We give you… the COMPLETE 40 tone compilation,” read the caption of the video. The couple curated some steps to perfectly capture the essence of every tap sound. The couple did the same thing for a total of 40 text tones. Have a look at the video:

This is not the only video the dancing couple did. However, it was an outcome of months of trial and error. Each episode got millions of views. While most people are praising their moves, netizens have also requested the couple to buy another phone and create moves on its tones. “Can you go buy another phone now and do their tones?” asked an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “What a great way to end a spectacular series (unless if you do ringtones from android)!” commented another Instagram user.

“Can you make a story highlight with all of your text tones as dance moves volumes so that I can more easily find them and share them? Or if there’s another way to store them all that I don’t know of…?” wrote an Instagram user in

the comment section.

This is not the first time a video of a dancing couple has gone viral. Earlier, a video of an adorable US couple dancing to the bollywood song Chammak Challo had gone viral on Instagram.

In the viral video, Ricky Pond and his wife Roxanne appear dressed in traditional Indian clothes. Pond is wearing a red kurta with a white pyjama and a brown Nehru jacket. On the other hand, Roxanne is wearing a navy blue kurti set. They appear entering the frame from opposite sides while the song in the background plays in Akon’s voice. Soon, the couple starts doing the steps. Sharing the Instagram Reel, Pond wrote in the caption that it was their 25th wedding anniversary. He also thanked his friends who made the Indian clothes available to him and those who choreographed their dance.

