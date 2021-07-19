What Happens When Jeff Bezos' Flight to Space Doesn't Go as Planned?

American billionaire and founder of e-commerce company Amazon, Jeff Bezos will be setting off to space on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket on Tuesday. After Richard Branson, Bezos will be the second billionaire businessman to set off on a journey to space, in what seems like the latest trend among the richest of the world. However, space flights are not as safe as regular passenger flights that most people take. So what happens in case Bezos’ space flight fails?

It has been reported that Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket has flown 15 times during tests, which included no crew, with only one partial failure during which the passenger capsule landed safely but the rocket booster crashed. On July 20, Bezos will become the first passenger of New Shepard along with his brother Mark Bezos, an 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Dutch student Oliver Daemen. The four of them will be strapped onto the passenger capsule as the Blue Origin rocket will leave for space from the West Texas launchpad to a height of 100 kilometers. From the moment it is launched Bezos and the three crew members will leave their fate to the workings of the rocket as they partake in an 11-minute journey to space and back.https://www.instagram.com/p/CRaLqS5nUw0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

If things do not go as planned there are ways in which the safety of the passengers can be ensured. According to LiveScience, New Shepard's crew capsule is located quite far from its engine and has the opportunity to separate and escape in case of an accident.

Blake Putney, an electrical engineer who has also worked on risk analysis for National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) vehicles, told Live Science that much of the risk in spaceflight depends on how complex and powerful the engine of a spacecraft is, and how much time it has to fail. The report further mentioned that in case Bezos and his crew have to activate an abort procedure, they will have an 80% success rate, hence the chances of Bezos and his fellow passengers not surviving the trip should be around 1 in 1000.

