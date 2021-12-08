What if 'Mahabharata' Characters Had Twitter? Epic Scenes Imagined by Desis

It’s 2021 and most of our personal ‘Mahabharata’ can be seen unfolding on Twitter’s emotional dumpster. There are explicit and detailed thread floating around this very moment, describing the details of how someone’s relationship began and ended. Twitter is quite the platform to hold someone accountable too: it unites long lost friends and quickly exposes social injustice. But what if we were to flip the scenario? What would it look like if the characters from Mahabharata had Twitter? For the unversed, the magnum opus is- well, dramatic, to say the least. There are two groups of brothers battling it out- the Kauravas and the Pandavas. The famed war is known as the battle of Kurukshetra and at one point, Draupadi marries five brothers all at once. Twitter user Shivam Bahuguna may not have foreseen what he was starting when he tweeted, “Tweet like you are a random person with Twitter in the Mahabharata". That was the beginning of the ‘epic’ thread where Twitter users imagined what Mahabharata would look like if the characters were constantly tweeting.

Tweet like you are a random person with Twitter in the Mahabharata— Shivam Bahuguna (@JanusBlinked) December 6, 2021

"What's happening in Kurukshetra: A thread (1/n) 🧵"— Shivam Bahuguna (@JanusBlinked) December 6, 2021

The Twitter user imagined what the battle would look like if it were to be live tweeted by football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Tweeted by Fabrizio Romano:"Shri Krishna to the Pandava Army HERE WE GO!The god has agreed to sign a one war contract with the Pandava Army. He will supervise, acting as the chariot driver and advisor to their archery ace Arjuna.✍️🔴 #BattleofKurukshetra #Pandavas "— Shivam Bahuguna (@JanusBlinked) December 6, 2021

The tweet that follows alludes to Mahabharata character Bhishma’s bed of arrows.

Amazon sent me 20 boxes, instead of the 20 arrows I'd ordered, so DIY'd a bed for grandpa. Vlog up on YouTube: https://t.co/lMSZjTq1WF— Anagha (@uhnuhgha) December 7, 2021

And the Draupadi saga.

"Just #overheard this wild story youguys. There's this girl Draupadi who came home with her hubby, and mother in law told them to 'share it' so now she's married to FIVE brothers wtfff"— meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) December 7, 2021

Mahabharata x ‘Rabb vi khel hai khele’ from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Shershah’, anyone?

This guy survive the entire war like phil jones survive the entire transfer windows pic.twitter.com/qW0PFMuOY3— Professor Ralf Rangnick (@ProfessorRalf) December 7, 2021

Someone thought of a Siddhant Chaturvedi vs Ananya Pandey and Arjun vs Ekalavya parallel, and it’s on point.

Arjun- maine bohot struggle kiya haiEklavya- pic.twitter.com/VR9tDfSZ02— Kabir (Tailor's version) (@kabirhehe) December 7, 2021

Sahadev was like I know everything but pic.twitter.com/BxYrb3VRza— nIrA (@nn2o2) December 7, 2021

Kauravas to Pandavas in Swarglok after their deaths: pic.twitter.com/JFlUFHcErc— Shivasis Mohanty (@DrShivasis) December 7, 2021

The viral thread seems to have generated a lot of interest in the ancient text. The original poster tweeted: “I have had people message me that they picked up the Mahabharata last night because of the interest generated online". In closing, Bahuguna wrote, “I credit this viral tweet to Ved Vyas for writing a memorable epic that can be re-interpreted in every era, to Ramanand Sagar for bringing it alive on the screens and to the Twitter algorithm for this reach. Hope you had fun revisiting this timeless classic." It goes to show that the things that trouble us truly remain timeless down the generations; only now, you can get a hit tweet out of lying in your bed of arrows.

