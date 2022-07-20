What if Rishabh Pant Was Right-handed Batter? Viral Fan Edit Evokes Dhoni Nostalgia on Twitter

Left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is all of 24 years old but his meteoric rise in the cricket circuit despite his “unconventional” approach has made him stand out from the crowd. From his sensational and courageous batting on Australian soil to smacking a ruthless century in the English backyard, Pant’s exploits in the Test are for the ages.

Pant recently reminded everyone that he wasn’t a one-trick pony when he helped India clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1 against England at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday with a maiden century in limited-overs cricket.

The young cricketer may stick to his approach come what bowling attack his way, but what if Pant weren’t a southpaw? What if he was a right-handed batter? What would his shots look like?

Cue a Twitter user @1handed6_ who has just answered all of these questions and made them a reality for the rest of us. Simply by flipping the video, one can see Pant’s elegant shots, only this time, it’s him batting right-handed.

What if Rishabh Pant bats right handed !! pic.twitter.com/zqlrIKD3a6 — Sourabh (@1handed6_) July 20, 2022

Needless to say, those who watched the video saw glimpses of several cricketers including Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, among others. Many others were convinced that a right-handed Pant resembled Dhoni.

Cut shots looking more like dhoni

But his slog sweep,inside out while batting left handed looks like @ImRaina — MJ (@MJRJ369) July 20, 2022

Looks like Dhoni — Akshay Natarajan (@akshaynatarajan) July 20, 2022

Giving Dhoni vibes tbh — C H R I S (@meriKris__) July 20, 2022

Don't know why

But some Yusuf Pathan vibe — Vishva (@vishvaxix) July 20, 2022

More than Dhoni, It's Sarfraz Khan/Mohammad Shahzad type — Esmolol TC⚕️ (@Tanmoycv01) July 20, 2022

am I the only one who show that first shot and thought it was dhoni — . (@shadowclone249) July 20, 2022

If not Dhoni, which other player are you reminded of while watching Pant in new avatar?

Pant has proven his credentials with a host of quality performances away from home. He ended his wait for a century in white-ball cricket in India colours with a masterclass of an innings, hitting an unbeaten 125 off 113 balls.

