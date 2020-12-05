'What If Roles Were Reversed?': Jewish Doctor Saves Covid-19 Patient Covered in Nazi Tattoos

Dr.Taylor Nichols has treated racist patients before and each time the Jewish doctor has stepped up to do the right thing and followed his compassion to do his job, he has faced hate in the emergency room too.

But the global pandemic challenged him like never before, when a patient covered in Swastika and other symbols of hate came into his Emergency Room with difficulty breathing. The patient asked Jewish physician to not let him die after he arrived by the ambulance, critically ill.

Nichols and his team of a Black nurse and an Asian respiratory therapist, prepared to intubate him which can be of high risk during COVID-19 pandemic as it may expose health care workers to infectious droplets. Talking to CNN, in a video interview, he states that he hesitated as he wondered if the racist patient would have cared about the doctor's life if roles were reversed.

He adds how his compassion and commitment towards patients dwindled during the pandemic, while appearing on CNN on Friday on ‘New Day.”

On November 30, Nichols took to Twitter to share his experience where he wrote, “"The pandemic has worn on me, and my mantra isn't having the same impact in the moment.”

For the first time, I recognize that I hesitated, ambivalent. The pandemic has worn on me, and my mantra isn’t having the same impact in the moment. All this time soldiering on against the headwinds, gladiators in the pit.And I realize that maybe I’m not ok. End/ — Taylor Nichols, MD (@tnicholsmd) November 30, 2020

He added that all the time soldiering against the headwinds he realised that maybe he is not okay. Worrying about the mental health of his colleagues he stated that he is grateful that he got a wake-up call but he is worried about the mental health of his fellow front-line workers who may not have confronted their pandemic induced stress.

He also added how the incident has an impact on him and how he never really faced that kind of hesitation before, he told CNN.

Nichols works in California, with a maximum number of Covid-19 cases at nearly 1.29 million in the country.