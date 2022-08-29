‘What in The World?': Rainbow-like Cloud Leaves Sky-gazers Stunned in China

Residents of China’s Haikou city witnessed a unique phenomenon in the sky. Wondering what? An exceptionally beautiful cloud that looked like a rainbow. The onlookers took out their cameras and captured the rare phenomenon on August 21. A clip of the same is now doing rounds on the internet and cloud-spotters have widely shared it on the micro-blogging site.

The rainbow-like cloud was an extension of a cumulonimbus cloud. It is called a Pileus cloud, also referred to as a cap cloud or a hood cloud. They are usually formed when a cloud rapidly grows upward and rests in a stable layer above the cumulus, thus creating a rainbow-like effect in the cloud. Usually, this only lasts for some minutes. The original video was shared by the Twitter page Sunlit Rain. “Rainbow coloured scarf cloud over Haikou city in China,” read the video’s caption.

i wonder if is special or if most planets offer as much of a magnificient view #earth https://t.co/8dfbsT1gkY — zaksorel (@zaksorel) August 29, 2022

Netizens shared their views after watching the mesmerizing clip. One of them wrote, “I wonder if the earth is special or if most planets offer as much of a magnificient view.”

Another one penned, “Damn China’s sky’s look crazy”

This is just stunning! https://t.co/WG2vZkNbfd — for Very (@hail2thetealeaf) August 28, 2022

A third one hailed nature for surprising people with various phenomena. “This is just stunning!” said another one.

Try this again! Beautiful! Reminds me of Eternia a little! https://t.co/rAWnJMexK2 — Make Eternia Great Again (@VoteSkeletor) August 27, 2022

“Try this again! Beautiful! Reminds me of Eternia a little!” a social media user said.

I've never heard of a scarf cloud till today https://t.co/4nB75TvXm9 — Chigozirim Woko (@ChigozirimWoko) August 27, 2022

Another netizen said he has never seen or heard anything like this. “I’ve never heard of a scarf cloud till today.”

Meanwhile, a Twitter user in the comment section also shared a similar photograph from Jodhpur, Rajasthan and asked “What do we call this – a rainbow cloud?” The photo depicted a cloud blending well with a rainbow.

Check out other reactions here:

Is this from the movie Nope https://t.co/cDBDlb2HR1 — Sɾιɳιʋαʂ Jαιɳ (@srinivasjain) August 28, 2022

Is this from the movie Nope https://t.co/cDBDlb2HR1 — Sɾιɳιʋαʂ Jαιɳ (@srinivasjain) August 28, 2022

What in the world? https://t.co/hFkpsGPQEy — Tyler Sebree ⚡️ (@TylerWSFA12) August 27, 2022

The video has managed to grab over 14,000 likes and 27.2 million views so far. What do you think of this rare phenomenon?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here